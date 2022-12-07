Texas Active Adults (55+) Community Market anticipated to drive the growth at a CAGR of 4.42% from 2021 to 2028.

Texas Active Adults (55+) Community Industry Overview

The Texas active adults (55+) community market size is expected to reach USD 41.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.42% from 2021 to 2028. The growing interest of the elderly population above 55 years of age towards maintenance-free lifestyle, socialization, a sense of community, and structured activities is one of the major factors driving the market. In addition, retirement not being in the eligibility criteria and the variety of support services and optional care available at these facilities are the factors boosting the market growth.

Furthermore, the baby boomer population is increasingly adopting the philosophy of simplifying their lives, desiring up-to-date modern conveniences and social engagement, pursuing experiences that promote activities, and a true sense of community and wellness. For several people, the capability to downsize and spend a lesser amount of time maintaining and cleaning a bigger house is the only reason they need to move into an independent living community. Given the advantages of active adult living facilities, key players are focusing on developing new establishments. The availability of various facilities, coupled with the increasing awareness, is contributing to the demand for active adult living communities.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a slight decline in the demand for senior independent living facilities in Texas. This decline in demand was majorly due to the increased cost of homes. For instance, the average selling price in 2020 was USD 430,000, compared to USD 427,000 in the previous year. However, the fall in housing demand in the first two quarters of the year 2020 was short-lived. In the current scenario, several deals have been underway as players are majorly focusing on increasing their presence in Texas. In June 2021, a subsidiary of Livingston Street Capital, a boutique private equity firm concentrating on commercial real estate investments across the U.S., purchased a 180-unit active adult community in the Lewisville submarket of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Texas Active Adults (55+) Community Market Report Highlights

The share of home buyers 55 and older has more than doubled in the last 15 years to around 38%-40%. Thus, the increasing housing demand among baby boomers is anticipated to fuel the growth of active adults (55+) living facilities

Dallas and Houston are some of the key cities in this market owing to the availability of multiple facilities, along with the strategic presence of major real estate developers. Other cities such as Austin and San Antonio also held a significant revenue share in 2020

Strategic initiatives such as collaborations and the development of new active adult communities undertaken by various market players are expected to bode well for the market

There are more than 240 active living communities in Texas. The state has a number of towns dedicated to retirement communities popular with adults aged over 55 years

PulteGroup (Del Webb) is one of the major players operating in the market. The company operates active adult communities such as Del Webb at Trinity Falls, Sun City Texas, and Del Webb at Union Park, and Hill Country Retreat

Texas Active Adults (55+) Community Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Texas active adults (55+) community market on the basis of the city:

Texas Active Adults (55+) Community City Outlook

Houston

San Antonio

Austin

Others

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of housing unit providers in the country. New facility launches, acquisitions, and partnerships are some of the key strategies followed by the major players in the market.

Some prominent players in the Texas active adults (55+) community market include:

PulteGroup, Inc. (Del Webb)

Robson Resort Communities

CountryPlace

Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club

Sunshine Country Club Estates (SCCE) Retirement Community

Shea Homes Design Studio

Avatar Holdings

Order a free sample PDF of the Texas Active Adults (55+) Community Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.