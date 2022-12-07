DDM(Shanghai)Industrial Machinery Co.,Ltd. releases new hydraulic ironworker machine

Shanghai , China, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — This hydraulic ironworker machine is designed with punching, bending, and cutting functions to provide a more efficient way of working with metal sheets. The company has also stated that this product will be available for purchase in the near future. Inquiries about pricing and availability can be directed to the company’s website or by calling their customer service line.

In an effort to expand its product line and better serve its customers, DDM (Shanghai) Industrial Machinery Co., Ltd has released a new hydraulic ironworker machine called the Q35Y series. This machine is designed for punching, bending, and cutting metal sheets, making it a more versatile option than traditional machines. The company has stated that this product will be available soon and inquiries about pricing and availability can be directed to their website or customer service line. So far, feedback on the Q35Y series has been positive and many customers are eager to get their hands on one of these machines. Stay tuned for updates!

Company name: DDM(Shanghai)Industrial Machinery Co.,Ltd

If you are in need of an all-in-one metalworking machine that can do it all, then look no further than the Q35Y series ironworker from DDM(Shanghai)Industrial Machinery Co.,Ltd. This versatile machine is ideal for a range of applications including punching, bending, and cutting, making it a perfect solution for any workshop or garage.

With a robust construction and powerful hydraulic system, the Q35Y series ironworker can easily handle even the most demanding jobs. And thanks to its user-friendly controls, it is easy to operate even for those with no prior experience.

