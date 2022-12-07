Baby Care Products Market Regional Landscape, and Consumption Status 2028

Baby Care Products Industry Overview

The global baby care products market size is expected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The shifting consumer preferences toward high-quality and clean-label baby care products are likely to fuel the market growth. The demand for baby care products has been on the rise due to the evolving preferences for premium and specialized baby care products for grooming infants.

Baby Care Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby care products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Baby Skin Care and Baby Toiletries/Hair Care.

Baby toiletries /hair care held the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

/hair care held the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Baby shampoos, conditioners, washes, and wipes are among the most used items as these are frequently applied on infants’ skin. Apart from benefits such as instant hydration and refreshed skin, these products are easy-to-use and are a hassle-free and quick solution for combating issues related to dryness, infections, and diaper rashes. The skin care segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The segment includes various types of moisturizers, face creams, powders, and massage oils. Several informed parents are preferring to shop for products that contain antioxidants, anti-bacterial, and antifungal properties that are beneficial for sensitive skin.

In the baby toiletries/hair care segment, the body wash segment held the largest share of over 30.0% in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. Body washes have been gaining popularity across the globe, especially in the Asia Pacific and North America, due to the rapidly increasing population in these regions, which is encouraging an increasing number of consumers to opt for baby care products for their infants.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online, Others.

The hypermarket and supermarket captured the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020. These stores offer significant advantages to consumers, such as freedom of selection, lower prices, and high visibility of international brands, which makes them a suitable platform for all customer groups to purchase baby care products.

The specialty store segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Some customers choose to buy baby products from these stores because of the ease of purchase, extensive network, and the ability to purchase the same products on a regular basis. Moreover, these stores take advantage of the popularity of niche products, like organic, natural, and herbal items.

The online segment is projected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. The online sales of baby care products are estimated to witness growth during the forecast period. Prominent e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Walmart are the leading online retailers of baby care products.

Baby Care Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of a few established players and new entrants. Companies along with prominent retailers have been expanding their product portfolios by incorporating new and innovative baby care products to widen their consumer base.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global baby care products market include,

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble (P & G)

Kimberly-Clark (KCWW)

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Citta World

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

Beiersdorf

California Baby

Unilever

