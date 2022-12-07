Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Status and Trends Report by 2028

Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Industry Overview

The global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is expected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Market players are making significant investments to introduce an automated process system as a viable strategy to accelerate their cell therapy product development process, thereby driving market growth.

Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market on the basis of workflow, type, scale, and region:

Based on the Workflow Insights, the market is segmented into Separation, Expansion, Apheresis, Fill-Finish, Cryopreservation, Others.

The expansion segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 35% in 2020. The growth is majorly attributed to the presence of a substantial number of products offered under this segment. Moreover, increasing partnerships among market players for the adoption and application of systems offered under this segment is driving the growth.

For instance, Angiocrine Bioscience has implemented Terumo BCT’s quantum cell expansion system to accelerate its cell therapy research. On the other hand, separation workflow is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The cell separation process is carried out across various cellular experiments, such as molecular analysis, cellular genetic modification, production of hybridomas, and other cell research & analysis-related applications.

A growing number of research activities for these applications in academic universities and other research settings is anticipated to accelerate the segment growth. Apart from expansion and separation, the workflow segment comprises apheresis, fill-finish, cryopreservation, and others. Cryopreservation and apheresis workflows are also projected to register considerable growth owing to the increasing awareness and acceptance of regenerative medicines.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Stem Cell Therapy and Non-stem Cell Therapy.

The non-stem cell therapy segment captured the maximum revenue share of over 61% in 2020 and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing number of product launches for non-stem cell therapy applications is expected to drive the segment growth. Furthermore, the success of CAR-T therapies has directed investment towards non-stem cell therapy development, thereby driving the segment revenue.

The stem cell therapy segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about therapeutic benefits offered by stem cell therapies and rising research activities associated with drug efficacy and disease understanding is expected to have a constructive impact on the growth of the stem cell therapy segment.

Based on the Scale Insights, the market is segmented into Pre-commercial/R&D Scale and Commercial Scale.

The pre-commercial/R&D scale segment dominated the global market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 72%. At present, the market is relatively niche due to a limited number of products. Moreover, the majority of the companies are introducing their products only for research purposes. For instance, Cellares Inc. is planning to introduce its automated cell therapy machine in 2023. This fact is prominently driving the pre-commercial/R&D scale segment growth.

The commercial-scale segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, is encouraging companies to develop enhanced cell-therapy-based therapeutic platforms. Moreover, the market players are also focusing on cost optimization, thereby contributing to the segment growth.

Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key companies are implementing extensive strategic initiatives in the field of cell therapy automation to address the unmet needs of consumers. Technological partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, product introductions & approvals, regional expansions, and strategic initiatives are some key strategies adopted by the market participants to gain higher market shares.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market include,

MiltenyiBiotec

Lonza

Sartorius AG

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

Cellares Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Cytiva (Danaher Corp.)

BioSpherix, Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

