Rome, Italy, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group cordially invites you to “2nd Edition of Virology World Conference” (VIROLOGY 2023) to be taking place during June 21-22, 2023 in Rome, Italy. And will be focused on the theme “Combating Global Pandemics through Virology Research & Innovations.”

The virology global congress unites scientists working on viral diseases, as well as preventive and therapeutic approaches to viral infections. This virology conference will bring together academic scientists, prominent researchers, academicians, virologists, microbiologists and industry researchers to exchange and share their experiences and research findings on all aspects of virology and viral diseases, as well as debate practical difficulties and solutions. The mission is to foster research and advancement in the field of virology. Virology conference serves as a discussion forum for the epidemiology and management of viruses that affect animals, humans, and plants. The worldwide congress focuses on the biology of human, plant, animal, and aquatic viruses, as well as the pathophysiology of viral diseases, the immune response of the organism, and other relevant issues. From revealing the mechanism of host-pathogen effects and innate immune response to more applied translational research on vaccine development and immune system function the conference of VIROLOGY 2023 strives to provide critical solutions to address past, present, and future infectious outbreaks.

Viral Infectious Diseases Meetings | Viral Non-Infectious Diseases Conferences 2023 | Viral Infection Conferences | Virus and Infections Conferences 2023 | Vaccines Conferences | Vaccines Events | Virus Conferences | Covid-19 Conferences 2023 | Covid-19 Meetings

Reach us at:

Contact Email: virology@magnusconference.com

Phone: +1 (702) 988-2320

WhatsApp: +1 (540) 709 1879

Dates: June 21-22, 2023

Venue: Rome, RM, Italy

Website: https://virology.magnusconferences.com/

Abstract submission: https://virology.magnusconferences.com/submit-abstract

Registration: https://virology.magnusconferences.com/register



Social Media Link:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Virologyconf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Virologyevent

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLtH0EIiRfFWaIOwuYL5IEw

Organiser:

Magnus Group LLC – https://www.magnusgroup.org/

Conference Manager: Martha Anthony

Organiser Address: Magnus Group LLC

150 South Wacker Drive #2400

Chicago, IL 60606, USA