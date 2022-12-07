2nd Edition of Virology World Conference

Virology 2023

Rome, Italy, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group cordially invites you to 2nd Edition of Virology World Conference” (VIROLOGY 2023) to be taking place during June 21-22, 2023  in Rome, Italy. And will be focused on the theme “Combating Global Pandemics through Virology Research & Innovations.”

The virology global congress unites scientists working on viral diseases, as well as preventive and therapeutic approaches to viral infections. This virology conference will bring together academic scientists, prominent researchers, academicians, virologists, microbiologists and industry researchers to exchange and share their experiences and research findings on all aspects of virology and viral diseases, as well as debate practical difficulties and solutions. The mission is to foster research and advancement in the field of virology. Virology conference serves as a discussion forum for the epidemiology and management of viruses that affect animals, humans, and plants. The worldwide congress focuses on the biology of human, plant, animal, and aquatic viruses, as well as the pathophysiology of viral diseases, the immune response of the organism, and other relevant issues. From revealing the mechanism of host-pathogen effects and innate immune response to more applied translational research on vaccine development and immune system function the conference of VIROLOGY 2023 strives to provide critical solutions to address past, present, and future infectious outbreaks.

