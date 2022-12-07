Global Market For Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Is Expected To Reach Us$1.26 Billion By The End Of 2032

The detailed research report on the global Halogenated Solvents Market focuses on the macro and microeconomic factors contributing to its development. The report also focuses on the regulatory framework that will shape the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also points out the existing as well as prevailing price structure, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market also offers a detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the main marketing and advertising strategies of the leading companies in the global market.

Additionally, it considers existing development, past events and current trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be moving.

To back up its opinion, the research report covers all factors and events like mergers, acquisitions, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the barriers to entry and the overall intensity of competition in the global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners market.

Market participants:

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV
  • Ashland Inc.
  • INEOS AG
  • Hunter
  • Celanese Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Honeywell International Inc.

Halogenated Solvent Cleaners industry research segments

  • By product:
    • methylene chloride
    • perchlorethylene
    • trichlorethylene
  • By end-user industry:
    • Colors & Coatings
    • inks
    • Cosmetics & Personal Care
    • Other
  • By region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • THING

Regional Analysis:

The market for halogenated solvent cleaners in North America currently accounts for  34.3% market share  in the global industrial landscape and is valued at US$312 million . Significant advances in technology, the introduction of these novel technologies in the chemical industry, and the increasing industrialization in this region are expected to be major factors affecting the halogenated solvent cleaner market.

The halogenated solvent cleaner market in Asia Pacific is expected to become a highly rewarding market for halogenated solvent cleaner suppliers due to rapidly increasing industrial activity and supportive government initiatives. India, China, Korea, Indonesia and Thailand are expected to be the major economies in this region during the forecast period.

The Chinese market for halogenated solvent cleaners currently  totals US$47.3 million in revenue and holds a  5.2% market share.  Supportive government initiatives to boost the industrial sector and increased construction activity in the country are expected to drive the market potential for halogenated solvent cleaners through 2032.

The market for halogenated solvent cleaners in Europe is  worth US$233.7 million  and has a significant market share of  25.7%.  The increasing focus on sustainability and the imposition of strict regulations to protect the environment are expected to hamper the shipment of halogenated solvent cleaners in this region during the forecast period.

Reasons to choose a Fact.MR:

  • Comprehensive market research to offer information from A to Z.
  • Digital technologies to provide customers with innovative business solutions.
  • 24/7 availability of services.
  • Interaction with suppliers, vendors and service providers for a precise market landscape.
  • Reports tailored to customer requirements.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us with their most important decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, while our global headquarters are in Dubai. While our experienced consultants use the latest technologies to uncover hard-to-find insights, we believe our differentiator is the trust clients place in our expertise. Our coverage spans a wide spectrum – from Automotive & Industry 4.0 to Healthcare & Retail – and is extensive, but we make sure to analyze even the most niche categories.Contact us with your goals and we are a competent research partner .

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
USA
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email:  sales@factmr.com

