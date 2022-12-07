Global Market For Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Is Expected To Reach Us$1.26 Billion By The End Of 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Halogenated Solvents Market focuses on the macro and microeconomic factors contributing to its development. The report also focuses on the regulatory framework that will shape the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also points out the existing as well as prevailing price structure, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market also offers a detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the main marketing and advertising strategies of the leading companies in the global market.

Additionally, it considers existing development, past events and current trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be moving.

To back up its opinion, the research report covers all factors and events like mergers, acquisitions, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the barriers to entry and the overall intensity of competition in the global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners market.

Market participants:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Ashland Inc.

INEOS AG

Hunter

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Halogenated Solvent Cleaners industry research segments

By product: methylene chloride perchlorethylene trichlorethylene

By end-user industry: Colors & Coatings inks Cosmetics & Personal Care Other

By region : North America Latin America Europe APAC THING



Regional Analysis:

The market for halogenated solvent cleaners in North America currently accounts for 34.3% market share in the global industrial landscape and is valued at US$312 million . Significant advances in technology, the introduction of these novel technologies in the chemical industry, and the increasing industrialization in this region are expected to be major factors affecting the halogenated solvent cleaner market.

The halogenated solvent cleaner market in Asia Pacific is expected to become a highly rewarding market for halogenated solvent cleaner suppliers due to rapidly increasing industrial activity and supportive government initiatives. India, China, Korea, Indonesia and Thailand are expected to be the major economies in this region during the forecast period.

The Chinese market for halogenated solvent cleaners currently totals US$47.3 million in revenue and holds a 5.2% market share. Supportive government initiatives to boost the industrial sector and increased construction activity in the country are expected to drive the market potential for halogenated solvent cleaners through 2032.

The market for halogenated solvent cleaners in Europe is worth US$233.7 million and has a significant market share of 25.7%. The increasing focus on sustainability and the imposition of strict regulations to protect the environment are expected to hamper the shipment of halogenated solvent cleaners in this region during the forecast period.

