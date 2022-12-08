Worldwide Sales Of Silage Covers Are Projected To Exhibit Growth At 5.8% CAGR By 2032

Prominent silage cover manufacturers are Firestone Building Products, RAVEN, Poly-AG Corp, Napco National, Passion AG Holdings Ltd., Groupe Barbier, Bock Silosysteme GmbH, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., HUESKAR International, Silage Packaging Co. Ltd., ARK Agriculture Ltd., Wiefferink B.V., Zill GmbH & Co. KG, and BTL Liners.

Prominent manufacturers of silage covers are focusing on launching quality products with multiple layers to attract more customers. They are launching covers with superior tear and puncture resistance, along with outstanding oxygen barrier qualities, which are acting as the backbone of the strategy adopted by them to enhance their market share in the global silage covers market.

RAVEN in 2022 was acquired by Industrial Opportunity Partners and will now be known as Viaflex. The company will focus on developing and manufacturing lighter, thinner, and strong polymer films, along with sheeting solutions, to address product challenges.

in was acquired by and will now be known as Viaflex. The company will focus on developing and manufacturing lighter, thinner, and strong polymer films, along with sheeting solutions, to address product challenges. HUESKAR International 2021 launched a unique silage cover with full-surface tensioning, which is intelligently designed to provide an efficient, air-tight seal for silage covering. This silage covering does not require the use of sandbags or tyres for ballasting and also has a minimum projected life of 10 years.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of silage covers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.