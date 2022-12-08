Plutus Health Re-certified as SOC2 Type 2

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health is now re-certified as SOC2 type 2. SOC2’s priority is to establish trust between organizations to protect customer data.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification proves Plutus Health’s capacity to protect the privacy and data of its customers and securely manage the same.

“We are delighted to have re-certified as SOC2 Type 2,” said Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc. “Plutus Health’s focus is to save our client’s data. We believe in providing top-notch protection and complete privacy.”

Plutus Health is a tech-enabled RCM billing service provider serving healthcare practices of all specialties for the past 15+ years. Healthcare practices have leveraged these benefits and support from certified professionals to get full reimbursement for their claims and eliminate denials.

“We are determined to furnish a secure environment for all external and internal processes when dealing with highly sensitive data,” said Thomas.

“SOC2 certification is the assurance that we never compromise on the data and network of our clients,” added Thomas.

SOC2 (System & Organization Controls) is an objective, third-party attestation examining whether service organizations follow security best practices. SOC2 is given by AICPA (American Institute of CPA), and an independent firm performs the audit after understanding the operating effectiveness and the organization’s suitability for the services they tend to offer.

Plutus Health is a HIPPA-compliant organization and uses cloud technology to hold and secure data. Excellent use of cutting-edge technologies and approvingly experienced professionals working to furnish high-end security and client benefits are the pillars of this robustly standing organization.

For further details, connect with Get Johnson at press@plutushealthinc.com.