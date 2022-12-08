FridgeXpress Offers Top-notch Refrigerated Van Hire Service at Affordable Prices

The demand for refrigerated vans is increasing among florists, restaurants, art galleries, and other sectors. FridgeXpress provides reliable refrigerated van rental services at the most reasonable prices to customers across different industries.

London, UK, 2022-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — FridgeXpress is a leading provider of freezer van rental services. With a large fleet of bespoke vans, the company has been successful in delivering excellent services for 20 years. The firm focuses on providing the perfect solution to meet the specific needs of businesses. They are committed to offering the best value for money and ensuring a hassle-free experience.

According to the official spokesperson of the company, “FridgeXpress goes the extra mile to provide high value to the customers. We aim to meet the unique needs of every business throughout the year. We have operational versatility, essential know-how, and all the resources to fulfil the hiring requirements of clients.”

FridgeXpress provides a variety of hire solutions to clients in different industries. From fridge trailer to fridge van hire, the company offers everything on one platform. The company also offers multi-temperature vans to ensure delivering different items in good condition. Rapid response and flexible solutions are the forte of the company. The professionals are highly responsive to customer demands and ready to offer same-day delivery of refrigerated vans.

FridgeXpress ensures that the freezer vans are in proper working condition. The vans are regularly serviced and maintained to deliver the best experience to the customers. The vehicles are also annually tested, and the problems identified are quickly fixed. The company leverages the latest technologies to enhance the functionality of refrigerated and electric vans. The firm is all set to partner with more industries and ensures the delivery of perishable items in good condition.

Contact Address:

Phone: 0800 612 8902

Email: contact@fridgexpress.com

Website: https://www.fridgexpress.com/

Address: The Acre, Lawford Heath Ln, Long Lawford, Rugby CV23 9EU