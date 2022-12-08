Veterinary Endoscopes Market Size, Company Revenue Shares And Analysis Report 2028

Veterinary Endoscopes Industry Overview

The global veterinary endoscopes market size is anticipated to reach USD 314.2 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the growth include rising diagnostic and interventional procedures in companion as well as livestock animals and technological advancements.

Veterinary Endoscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary endoscopes market based on type, animal type, application, procedure, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Rigid, Flexible and Others.

The rigid endoscopes segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45% in 2020 while the others endoscopes segment is estimated to register the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028. The flexible endoscopes segment, on the other hand, held the second-largest share during 2020.

The growing adoption of veterinary endoscopy procedures as a minimally invasive alternative to surgical procedures is anticipated to fuel the market growth. For instance, Point Grey Veterinary Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, uses a flexible fiberoptic endoscope to perform endoscopy of areas such as the stomach, trachea, and colon without the use of surgery. The commonly conducted procedures using endoscopes include stomach and gastrointestinal exam and biopsy, retrieval of objects from the stomach, placement of feeding tubes, and examination of the upper airways.

Based on the Animal Type Insights, the market is segmented into Large Animals and Small Animals.

The small animals’ segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of over 7% in the coming years. The rising pet population and expenditure, advancements in veterinary medicine and diagnosis, and availability of veterinary endoscopes for varying applications are the factors expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The growing awareness among animal owners regarding diseases, diagnostic procedures, and treatments is also expected to contribute to market growth.

The large animal segment contributed to a share of over 53% in 2020. Flexible endoscopes, in particular, are a standard component of diagnostic equipment in large animal medicine, according to Karl Storz, a key player in the market. They are used mainly for differentiating among disease processes in the gastrointestinal tract and upper respiratory tract. The company’s video endoscope range, for example, supports these applications while providing enhanced image quality.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Diagnostic and Surgical/ Interventional.

In terms of application, the diagnostic segment held a share of over 73% of the market in 2020. Veterinary endoscopes find application in a variety of diagnostic applications such as liver or kidney biopsies during laparoscopy, diagnostic sampling during otoscopy. Various diagnostic procedures are performed to evaluate cases of weight loss, chronic vomiting, and chronic diarrhea. This is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The surgical/ interventional segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period, due to the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries in animals. Other key factor includes widening applications of interventional procedures using veterinary endoscopes such as removal of gastric and esophageal foreign bodies, feeding tube placement, bladder polyp removal or stone retrieval, foreign body retrieval, and balloon dilation of strictures.

Based on the Procedure Insights, the market is segmented into Respiratory Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal Tract Endoscopy, Urinary & genital Tract Endoscopy, Abdominal Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, Others (Arthroscopy).

The gastrointestinal tract endoscopy held a significant revenue share of more than 44% of the market in 2020. This is owing to growing diagnostic and interventional procedures performed to safeguard the health of companion and livestock animals. According to Healthy Paws, pet insurance provider stomach issues accounted for 26% and 31.8% of the top ten claims among dog and cat owners in 2019. The company’s plans provide coverage for a range of stomach issues including diagnostic endoscopy in cats and dogs.

ENT endoscopy procedures include otoscopy and rhinoscopy. Diagnostic otoscopy in veterinary medicine is used to study the external and middle ears of animals. It is one of the most important applications of veterinary endoscopes owing to the rising prevalence of external ear disorders in dogs. Otoendoscopy enables easy access and superior visualization thus supporting accurate diagnosis and treatment. Rhinoscopy, on the other hand, is most commonly indicated in dogs and cats with nasal obstruction, chronic sneezing, acute severe sneezing, nasal discharge, epistaxis, facial distortion, nasal pain, reverse sneezing, and abnormal radiographs.

Veterinary Endoscopes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is competitive owing to the presence of several large and small companies. Market players focus on the implementation of strategic initiatives that include product development, portfolio expansion, geographical expansion, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global veterinary endoscopes market include,

Steris

MDS Incorporated

Firefly Global

eKuore

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Advanced Monitors Corporation

Fritz Endoscopes GmbH

Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC

Eickemeyer

