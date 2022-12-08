Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Global, Regional and Country Level Analysis Report 2028

Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Industry Overview

The global healthcare powered air purifying respirator market size is expected to reach USD 381.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2028. The rising focus on hygiene in healthcare facilities to reduce Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare powered air purifying respirator market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Full face mask, Half mask and Helmets, hoods & visors.

The half mask segment led the market and accounted for 55.4% of the global revenue share in 2020. Half-mask PAPR has been designed to meet specifications set by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and is tested and certified in the NIOSH labs. Rising demand for respiratory protection in emerging economies is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The full-face mask PAPR comprises an elastomeric facepiece, which is manufactured using either silicone or rubber. These PAPRs are fitted with vapor filters, gas filters, particle filters, or a combination of all of the above. These respirators protect while performing light and medium work, including hand movements and sustained arm, or those similar to brisk walking.

The helmets, hoods, and visors segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2028, in terms of revenue. Helmets, hoods, and visors are combined with other respiratory equipment, providing high compatibility and flexibility in the respiratory protection equipment

Furthermore, the utilization of combination cartridges has the ability to provide protection against exposure to vapors, gases, and particles. The presence of flowing air in these products aids in providing a cooling effect to the wearer. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Strategies adopted by the manufacturers of healthcare PAPR usually include product portfolio expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and distribution network expansion.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global healthcare powered air purifying respirator market include,

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA

Bullard

Maxair Systems

RPB Safety

OPTREL AG

ILC Dover LP

ALLEGRO INDUSTRIES

Gentex Corporation

