Dentures Market CAGR Shows Signs of Growth By 2028

Dentures Industry Overview

The global dentures market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. The advancements in dental prosthetics and rising demand for dentures by the geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to FDI World Dental Federation, dental diseases affect over 3.9 billion people across the world, with untreated tooth decay affecting over 40% of the world’s population. According to the U.S. CDC, around 25% of adults have one or more untreated dental problems.

Dentures Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dentures market based on type, usage, end-use, and region

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Complete and Partial

The complete dentures segment held the largest revenue share of 73.4% in 2020. The conventional complete dentures replicate gum tissues and are generally recommended for people with no teeth. These are mainly used by elderly people. Therefore, the growing geriatric population across the globe is expected to contribute to the demand for complete dentures.

The use of CAD/CAM technology to manufacture perfect-fit dentures has helped accuracy in complete dentures. The partial dentures segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Partial dentures replace a single tooth or a few missing teeth. They are comparatively cheaper than complete dentures.

Based on the Usage Insights, the market is segmented into Removable and Fixed

The removable segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 61.5% in 2020. Removable dentures are popular as they are traditionally preferred prosthetic options. They are less invasive and are generally considered a cheaper option to replace missing teeth.

The fixed dentures segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Although fixed dentures are expensive, they can be a one-time investment as the need to replace or remake them is eliminated. Fixed dentures prevent bone loss as constant removal is not required.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Dental Clinics & Hospitals and Others

The dental clinics and hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of 84.9% in 2020 and is also likely to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Most of the patients visit independent dental practices owing to the availability of specialists and personalized care.

The number of dental independent clinics is growing worldwide. This is likely to continue in the coming years due to the cost-efficiency, availability of specialists, and technologically advanced settings. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry faced many challenges as the practices were at high risk of spreading the virus. The dental clinics were not allowed to operate during the initial phase. However, they are getting back to their normal operations.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Nursing Products Market : The global nursing products market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness regarding maternity care and various innovations to help nursing mothers are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth.

The global nursing products market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness regarding maternity care and various innovations to help nursing mothers are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Foley Catheter Market: The global foley catheter market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the foley catheters industry is due to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney and ureteral stones, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries coupled with the rising geriatric population in the Asia Pacific region, especially in countries such as Japan, India, and China.



Dentures Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted dental care services. However, the manufacturers are now focusing on improved ways to enhance patient experiences. As more innovative denture options enter the market, more patients are likely to benefit from them in the coming years. The market trends and conditions improved since the last quarter of 2020.

Some of the prominent players in the dentures market include:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

COLTENE Holding AG

IvoclarVivadent AG

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Thommen Medical AG

GC dental

Amann Girrbach AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Dentures Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.