Indonesia Bamboos Market Trends And Forecast Report 2021 to 2028

Indonesia Bamboos Industry Overview

The Indonesia bamboos market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing adoption of bamboo in the construction industry due to its high compressive strength, less weight, and ability to lower carbon emissions is anticipated to drive the growth in its demand, over the forecast period.

Indonesia Bamboos Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Indonesia bamboos market on the basis of product and application:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Bamboo Raw Materials, Bamboo Shoots, Woven Bamboo Products, Engineered Bamboo Products, and Bamboo Furniture

The engineered bamboos led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 37.0% in 2020. Shifting interest toward cost-effective, sustainable, and environment-friendly construction materials is driving the development of bamboo products. Engineered bamboo products have several uses in paneling, lightweight building construction, and concrete formworks.

Bamboo is also widely known as an eco-friendly material to replace wood that is used to make furniture. Its mechanical resistance, and easy availability in tropical and subtropical regions of Indonesia, and its ease of processing have led to the use of bamboo as a base material for furniture production.

Woven bamboo products are estimated to register a significant CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, owing to their rapidly growing usage for making cases, trays, jars, statues, handbags, and mats. The rapidly growing rural handicraft industry in the country is expected to create new growth opportunities in the woven bamboo products market.

The other major product types include bamboo raw materials and bamboo shoots. The shifting trend toward substituting wood with an inexpensive alternative that also possesses similar physical and mechanical properties compatible with wood is driving the demand for bamboo as a raw material.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Furniture, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Energy, Food, Others

The construction segment led the Indonesia bamboos market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 42.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing inclination by government and construction companies toward reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the construction industry. Zero-waste production, minimum pollution, and fast-growing capability are driving the demand for bamboos in Indonesia’s construction industry.

The product is expected to have burgeoning demand in furniture owing to the growing focus of furniture industry players towards introducing new trends in production by incorporating green technology and minimizing ecological damage. In addition, furniture designers are focusing on constructing bamboo-based aesthetically mesmeric home furniture, thus creating new growth opportunities in the bamboo market.

The demand for bamboos in the Indonesian energy sector is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028, owing to growing consumer focus towards the utilization of bamboo as raw material for energy production, to reduce greenhouse emissions. Bamboo has many characteristics such as volatile contents, lower ash, and less moisture content, making it suitable for bioenergy production.

The other major application industries for bamboos include food, textile, and pulp & paper. Increasing demand for pulp & paper products with non-wood resources to boost civilization and economic development is expected to drive bamboos market growth. In addition, shifting focus to green alternatives by textile manufacturers in place of synthetic fibers is expected to benefit bamboos market growth.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is expected to witness highly competitive rivalry, owing to the intense competition between the domestic as well as international players. Various market players follow a focused cost leadership strategy, where they attempt to provide the products to their customers at a lower price than their competitors.

Some of the prominent players in the Indonesia bamboos market include:

PT Bamboo Craft Indonesia

EcoPlanet Bamboo Group

Dasso Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

MOSO International B.V.

Asali Bali

SahabatBambu

Bamboo Mamboo Co., Ltd.

Dekor Asia Jayakarya

IBUKU

Gumi Bamboo

