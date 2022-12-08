Passenger Boarding Bridge Market To Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities For Players By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Key Takeaways from Study

The jet bridge market is expected to grow 2.3X by value by 2031.

Fixed passenger boarding bridges hold a large share, equal to more than half of the market by type.

Among the product types, mobile telescopic bridges account for the highest share of 25%.

The market in East Asia holds the largest share at US$ 201 Mn, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10%.

Out of 100 jet bridges sold, 30 are being sold from East Asia, with a majority sold from China.

The market in Japan is expected to gain 72 BPS by the end of 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for jet bridges was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of US$ 39 Mn in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Furthermore, major businesses appear to be particularly interested in acquiring, collaborating, expanding capacity, and expanding their global distribution and sales networks.

AviRAMP launched a solar powered range of patented boarding ramps and bridges. The solar model is being offered in the lite model of its passenger boarding bridge.

Adelete launched its new range of Seaport Passenger Boarding for cruise and ferry terminals. The main idea for this development was to manufacture safe, durable, and practical boarding bridges.

Segments Covered in Jet Bridge Industry Research

Type Movable Passenger Boarding Jet Bridges Fixed Passenger Boarding Jet Bridges

Product Type Apron Drive Jet Bridges Mobile Telescopic Jet Bridges A380 Upper Deck Services Dual Boarding Jet Bridge Systems Nose-Loader Jet Bridges T-Bridges Over-The-Wing Jet Bridges Commuter Jet Bridges

Structure Glass Tunnels Steel Tunnels

Technology Hydraulic Jet Bridges Electromechanical Elevation Jet Bridges

End Use Airport Jet Bridges Seaport Jet Bridges



