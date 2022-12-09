U.S. Home Healthcare Services Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

U.S. Home Healthcare Services Industry Overview

The U.S. home healthcare services market size is expected to reach USD 175.7 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as high demand for cost-effective healthcare services, increasing medical expenditure, and high prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Patients are choosing to recover at home instead of an inpatient facility, due to more comfort and reduced healthcare costs, which has led to demand for skilled medical home healthcare services in the market. However, the growth was partially offset by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, during the pandemic, many home health providers incurred economic losses and patients refrained from opting for help due to the risk of infection, negatively affecting the market.

U.S. Home Healthcare Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. home healthcare services market based on type:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Skilled Care and Unskilled Care

The type segment is categorized into skilled care and unskilled care. In 2020, the skilled care segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The nursing care sub-segment of skilled care is benefiting from the introduction of innovative programs such as SNF-at-home by key players, which provides quality care to the patients at the comfort of their homes.

The nursing care provided at home includes disease management, IV medication management, and wound care among others. Considering the benefits of providing nursing at home, service providers are taking initiatives to grow at-home skilled nursing programs, along with acute care models. For instance, South Carolina-based Prisma Health in July 2021 expanded its home recovery care program to its post-acute facility. Implementation of such programs helps patients reduce their hospital stay and in turn reduces the stress on hospital staff.

Primary care refers to healthcare services provided by a physician, generally by the most frequently contacted physician and is beneficial as the care providers are aware of the ongoing history with patients. Providing comprehensive primary care at home has proven to be highly effective in improving patient experience and reducing healthcare costs and encourages providers to establish home health dedicated programs.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The U.S. home healthcare services market is highly fragmented with the presence of a few major players and a large number of small and medium-sized care providers. One of the major changes witnessed by the industry is the increasing utilization of technology, such as remote health monitoring (RPM) and teleconferencing with the care provider. Technology startups are launching innovative products to facilitate technology integration in-home healthcare services. In July 2021, Home Health Community Organization (HHCO) launched a technology platform to provide tools and other training resources for the skill development of its employees.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. home healthcare services market are:

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Capital Senior Living Corporation

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.

Senior Care Center

Atria Senior Living, Inc.

Amedisys, Inc.

Home Instead, Inc.

