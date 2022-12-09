Agriculture Sensor Market Growing Rapidly With Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2028

Agriculture Sensor Industry Overview

The global agriculture sensor market size is estimated to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2028, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is driven by factors such as rising acceptance of the IoT and AI by growers and farmers, increasing focus on livestock disease detection and monitoring, growing demand for fresh produce, reducing arable land, population growth, government support for precision farming practices, and increasing implementation of aquaculture feed optimization devices in developing countries.

Agriculture Sensor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global agriculture sensor market based on type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Location Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Electrochemical Sensors, Mechanical Sensors, Airflow Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Optical Sensors, Water Sensors, Soil Moisture Sensors, and Livestock Sensors

The location sensor segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 13.0%, contributing revenue of USD 183.59 million in 2020. Location sensors use GPS satellite signals for determining topographic attributes, including latitude, longitude, and altitude of the required field area. The location data provided by these sensors is used to position precision technologies where they are most required.

Soil moisture sensors are anticipated to register the highest growth by 2028. Increasing the adoption of soil moisture sensors by the agriculture sector to improve the farm's productivity and reduce water consumption is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, this product also helps avoid irrigation issues through constant monitoring, which spurs the market's growth. The introduction of new technologies that aid residential owners in monitoring soil moisture conditions of potted plants, vegetable gardens, and lawns are also expected to drive the market.

Capacitance sensors, probes, and time-domain transmissometer (TDT) sensors are different volumetric sensors available in the market. Capacitive sensors measure the moisture level in the soil through capacitive sensing rather than resistive sensing. The device is made of corrosion-resistant material, thereby avoiding corrosion. The Time Domain Transmissometry (TDT) sensors are also estimated to portray a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. They are durable, consume less power, and efficiently limit the effect of noise to achieve higher accuracy and average measurement across the entire length of the probes.

Capacitance sensors, probes, and time-domain transmissometer (TDT) sensors are different volumetric sensors available in the market. Capacitive sensors measure the moisture level in the soil through capacitive sensing rather than resistive sensing. The device is made of corrosion-resistant material, thereby avoiding corrosion. The Time Domain Transmissometry (TDT) sensors are also estimated to portray a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. They are durable, consume less power, and efficiently limit the effect of noise to achieve higher accuracy and average measurement across the entire length of the probes.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Dairy Management, Soil Management, Climate Management, Water Management, Smart Green House, and Others

The soil management application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of approximately 24% in 2020. Moreover, the segment is also anticipated to register the second-highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028. Soil management is of utmost importance for optimum plant growth and yield. Monitoring systems are being enhanced with soil moisture sensors , continuous plant growth sensors, and microclimate tracking.

continuous plant growth sensors, and microclimate tracking. Sensor prices have dropped significantly in the course of technological advancement in recent years. This closely follows other trends, such as falling prices for computers, cameras, and televisions, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This has led to the increasing use of sensors and a vast amount of largely unused data in agriculture. Advances in sensor technology have a double effect. First, simple sensors have become quite affordable and ubiquitous, and second, some sensors have become significantly advanced and come at a high price. Several companies are compelling users to use many simple sensors to capture and address field-scale variability. Other companies encourage the use of one or a few advanced sensors, which are generally more expensive.

Agriculture Sensor Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major market players are focusing on strengthening their product portfolio in a bid to sustain its leading market position. For instance, In January 2020, CropX inc. acquired CropMetrics, a solution provider of cloud-based precision-irrigation systems, to offer their customers access to farm management tools, in-soil data, and decision-support solutions. The acquisition will help CropX inc. to strengthen its partner network, grow its sales footprint, and expand its product offering across the U.S.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global agriculture sensor market are:

auroras Srl Cso Piera Cillario

Caipos GmbH

CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited

CropX inc.

dol-sensors A/S

Glana Sensors AB

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

Monnit Corporation

pycno agriculture

Sensaphone

Sensoterra

Sentera

Texas Instruments Incorporated

