Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Analysis and Product Segments By 2028

Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Industry Overview

The global low sugar fruit snacks market size is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for better-for-you foods among health-conscious consumers has been driving the market. Consumers have been opting for healthy treats between meals, which sometimes replace meals entirely.

Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global low sugar fruit snacks market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Fruit Roll-ups, Fruit Bars, Dried Tropical Fruit, Others.

Fruit bars held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 and are expected to maintain their lead over the forecast period. Greater nutritional value of fruit bars than fruits, as nutrients are concentrated, emerged as a convenient food assortment. Furthermore, various fruit-flavored bars such as strawberry and orange have been gaining popularity due to their natural sugar content.

Consumers prefer fruit bars with more flavor, followed by suitable textural qualities, which is achieved by balancing components, selecting the right manufacturing steps, and controlling the product’s ultimate moisture level. The rising new trend of the mixture of pulps, fresh or dried fruit , low sugar, and binders will lead to market growth.

, low sugar, and binders will lead to market growth. The dried tropical fruit segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028. The rising health concerns and healthy eating habits among millennials are driving the market. These fruits are free from insects, mold, damages, and blemishes without added preservatives or sugars.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Retailers, and Others.

The hypermarket and supermarket segment held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. Hypermarkets and supermarkets attract a large number of consumers and are usually located in the central parts of the city. Owing to the availability of various brands, consumers are choosing these stores to buy products.

The online retailers segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of smartphones and improved logistics infrastructure have been fueling the growth of this distribution channel across the globe.

Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and medium players. New product launches are one of the key strategic initiatives in the industry.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global low sugar fruit snacks market include,

Calbee, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Welch’s

Kellogg NA Co.

PepsiCo

Chaucer Foods Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

WALLAROO

BEAR

