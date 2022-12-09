North America Laser Tattoo And Striae Removal Market Major impacting factors Analysis Report By 2028

North America Laser Tattoo And Striae Removal Industry Overview

The North America laser tattoo and striae removal market size is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period. Laser tattoo and scar (striae) removal is a popular cosmetic procedure wherein high-intensity energy is targeted on a scar or a tattoo in a controlled manner to remove it. Both scar and tattoo have roots deep in the dermis and laser treatment can be an effective treatment to get rid of it. Factors like the rising prevalence of tattoo regrets, the prevalence of post-acne scars, including atrophic and hypertrophic scars, and technological advancement in laser systems are expected to propel market growth.

North America Laser Tattoo And Striae Removal Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America laser tattoo and scar (striae) removal market on the basis of procedure, end use, and region:

Based on the Procedure Insights, the market is segmented into Laser Striae Removal and Laser Tattoo Removal.

The laser tattoo removal held the maximum revenue share of over 63% of the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its share during the forecast period as tattoo removal is one the most widely carried out procedures in the region according to ASPS. According to Dr. Tatoff, a cosmetic clinic based in Los Angeles, 40 million people in the U.S. have tattoos and 17% are in the process of figuring out how to get rid of them.

The tattoo removal business is very lucrative in the region and therefore most of the aesthetic clinics in the region provide tattoo removal treatments. For instance, MEDermis Laser Clinic has carried out 300,000 successful tattoo removals since its inception in 2006. These factors are expected to boost market growth. However, the cost of tattoo removal is higher than getting a tattoo and this might impede the market growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital/Surgery Center, Medspa, Traditional Spa, HCP-owned Clinic.

A MedSpa is a facility where cosmetic services are provided under the supervision of a licensed physician. They are also known as cosmetic clinics or esthetic centers. MedSpas are generally a combination of aesthetic medical centers and day spas that offer corrective medical skin care treatments and products. These facilities follow all the regulatory policies and standards set by the government.

Med spas are increasingly adopting novel treatment systems to cater to a wider esthetic need of patients, therefore the segment is witnessing rapid growth. The employees in Medspa need to have a license in esthetics as well as a medical education. MedSpas have to be mandatorily owned by a physician.

North America Laser Tattoo And Striae Removal Regional Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Primary parameters affecting the competitive nature include rapid adoption of new technologies by cosmetic & medical clinics, expansion of services in different parts of the country, and increase in patient footfall through discounts & marketing services.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America laser tattoo and striae removal market include,

Toronto Cosmetic Clinic (TCC)

MEDermis Laser Clinic

Schweiger Dermatology Group

Laser Centre of Orlando

York Medical Spa

AnewSkin Aesthetic Clinic

Medical Spa and The Ottawa Skin Clinic

