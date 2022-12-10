Prosthetics Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 010— /EPR Network/The global prosthetics market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025. The market in 2025 is expected to be US$2.58 billion. The growth in the global prosthetics market has been driven by factors such as increasing diabetic population, rising geriatric population and increasing number of road accidents. The market is likely to be supported by upsurge in global healthcare spending and challenged by factors like barriers to entry.

The global prosthetics market by technology type can be segmented as follows:

  • Electric Powered Technology
  • Hybrid Prosthetics
  • Conventional Technology

The dominant share of the market in 2020 was held by the electrically powered technology segment, followed by the hybrid prosthetics and conventional technology segment.

On the basis of user type, the global prosthetics market can be segmented into the following:

  • Prosthetic Clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Rehabilitation Centers

In 2020, the highest share of the market was held by prosthetic clinics, which was followed by hospitals.

The global prosthetics market on the basis of geography can be segmented as follows:

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Nordic Countries
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Southeast Asia
    • India
    • Rest of Asia
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Turkey
    • Israel
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

North America would continue to hold a dominant position in the global market, supported by factors like improving healthcare infrastructure and higher product approvals.

Scope of the report:

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global prosthetics market with the potential impact of COVID-19.
  • The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.
  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

  • Ossur
  • Ottobock
  • Blatchford
  • WillowWood
  • Fillauer Companies, Inc
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

  • Prosthesis Manufacturers
  • Raw Material Providers
  • End Users (Businesses/Consumers)
  • Investment Banks
  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Why do you need to purchase this report?

  • Understand the market’s current and future in both established and emerging markets.
  • Saves time on the entry-level research study as the report consists of considerable information focusing on development, size, key players, and market sectors.
  • The report will provide a deep-dive segmental analysis of all key geography and all key countries across the globe.
  • The most recent advancements within the market and information of the market leaders along with their market share and techniques.
  • Current, Historical, and projected size of the market from both value (US$ million) and volume (units).
  • 3-months of analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What will the market forecast and the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?
  • What are the key trends and dynamics of the market?
  • What are the top driving elements of the industry?
  • What are the obstacles developed to the market?
  • Who are the leading companies with their market positioning share?
  • How much can incremental dollar investment opportunities be witnessed in the market over the forecast period?
  • Analysis of the companies and the market through SWOT, PORTER’s, and PESTEL study

