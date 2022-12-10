Dehydrated Seafood Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 010— /EPR Network/Dehydrated seafood is a result of dehydration which is the removal of water content from sea animal’s bodies by mechanical means. Removal of water content reduces muscle enzyme and microorganism activities in sea animal’s bodies which further helps in the preservation of seafood for longer periods of time. Dehydrated seafood does not require refrigeration for preservation at home or during consumption. It retains all the nutrients present in the fresh sea animals in concentrated forms, hence it is rich in nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, iron, and calcium. Growing demand for seafood with longer shelf life coupled with rising demand for seasonal seafood across the globe has played a major role in driving the market for dehydrated seafood across the globe. Another factor driving the dehydrated seafood market globally, is the use of dehydrated seafood as ingredients in food products. Health benefits pertaining to the consumption of dehydrated seafood also has fuelled the growth of the dehydrated seafood market across the globe.

The Global Dehydrated Seafood Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Key global Dehydrated Seafood market competitors covered in Chapter 13:

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Royal Greenland

Leroy Seafood

Kyokuyo

Maruha Nichiro

Nichirei

Nikken Foods

Kanegrade

In Chapter 6, based on the type, the Dehydrated Seafood market from 2018 to 2030 is primarily split into:

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Vacuum Dried

Sun Dried

Hot Air Dried

Others

In Chapter 7, based on application, the Dehydrated Seafood market from 2018 to 2030 covers:

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Retailers

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Years to be considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

