Cricket Equipment Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 010— /EPR Network/The global Cricket Equipment market was valued at USD 14 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cricket Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Cricket Equipment Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)

Global Cricket Equipment Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (K Units)

Global top five Cricket Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Cricket Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cricket Equipment Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cricket Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

Others

Global Cricket Equipment Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cricket Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

Junior/Youth

Women

Men

Global Cricket Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cricket Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Cricket Equipment revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Cricket Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cricket Equipment sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cricket Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Gray-Nicolls

Gunn & Moore

Sanspareils Greenlands

Kookaburra

Sareen Sports

Slazenger

Adidas

Puma

British Cricket Balls

CA Sports

Nike

Woodworm Cricket

Kippax

Sommers

