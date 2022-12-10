Electric Toothbrush Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 010— /EPR Network/As per the Regional Research Reports, the global Electric Toothbrush market size was valued at US$ 1,595.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,973.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Toothbrush in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Toothbrush companies in 2021 (%)

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

Rechargeable Toothbrushes

Battery Powered Toothbrushes

Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

Adults Electric Toothbrush

Children Electric Toothbrush

Pet Electric Toothbrush

Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Electric Toothbrush revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Electric Toothbrush revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Toothbrush sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Toothbrush sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

The database is running updated by a group of research experts to always reflect the latest trends and information.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Philips Sonicare

P&G (Oral-B and Crest)

Panasonic

Colgate

Wellness Oral Care

Interplak(Conair)

Church & Dwight (Arm & Hammer, Waterpik, Spinbrush)

Lion

Lebond

Ningbo Seago Electric

Risun Technology

SEASTAR Corporation

Minimum

Dretec

JSB Healthcare

Brush Buddies (Soniclean)

SONIC Chic

Brio Product

usmile

Saky

Xiaomi

Years to be considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

