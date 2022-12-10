Electronic Faucets Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 010— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the global electronic faucets market size was valued at USD 5,436 million in 2022 and it is expected to reach USD 9,103 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2030.

An electronic faucet or tap (also hands-free faucet, touchless faucet, automatic faucet, motion sensing faucet, sensor faucet, or infrared faucet) is a faucet equipped with a proximity sensor and mechanism that opens its valve to allow water to flow in response to the presence of a hand or hands in close proximity.

This market research study elaborates the market size, share, growth, market characteristics, competitor pricing, company share, market trends, and opportunities in the Electronic Faucets industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Electronic Faucets. The report also conducted a Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, regulatory landscape, and prominent buyers of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Electronic Faucets in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

Additionally, the chapters 8-12 are specifically include the COVID-19 impact on each regional economy mentioned in the research study.

The main contents of the report including:

Chapter 1, to describe Electronic Faucets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electronic Faucets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electronic Faucets in 2021 and 2022.

Chapter 3, the Electronic Faucets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electronic Faucets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2030.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2030.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2018 to 2022 and Electronic Faucets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2030.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Electronic Faucets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Faucets Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Faucets Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

  • Touchless Electronic Faucets
  • Touched Electronic Faucets

Global Electronic Faucets Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Faucets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hotels
  • Offices
  • Medical Institutions
  • Residential

Global Electronic Faucets Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Electronic Faucets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Nordic Countries
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Southeast Asia
    • India
    • Rest of Asia
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Turkey
    • Israel
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa  

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

  • Key companies Electronic Faucets revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Electronic Faucets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Electronic Faucets sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Electronic Faucets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

The database is running updated by a group of research experts to always reflect the latest trends and information.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

  • TCK
  • Fuzhou Sanxie Electron
  • LIXIL Water Technology
  • Geberit
  • Moen
  • Sloan Valve
  • Beiduo Bathroom
  • Roca
  • Pfister
  • Oras
  • YOCOSS Electronic Equipment
  • Joomo
  • ZILONG
  • Kohler
  • TOTO
  • Sunlot Shares
  • PRESTO Group
  • Masco Corporation
  • Advanced Modern Technologies

Years to be considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2018-2021
  • Base Year: 2021
  • Estimated Year: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Why do you need to purchase this report?

  • Understand the market’s current and future in both established and emerging markets.
  • Saves time on the entry-level research study as the report consists of considerable information focusing on development, size, key players, and market sectors.
  • The report will provide a deep-dive segmental analysis of all key geography and all key countries across the globe.
  • The most recent advancements within the market and information of the market leaders along with their market share and techniques.
  • Current, Historical, and projected size of the market from both value (US$ million) and volume (K units).
  • 3-months of analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What will the market forecast and the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?
  • What are the key trends and dynamics of the market?
  • What are the top driving elements of the industry?
  • What are the obstacles developed to the market?
  • Who are the leading companies with their market positioning share?
  • How much can incremental dollar investment opportunities be witnessed in the market over the forecast period?
  • Analysis of the companies and the market through SWOT, PORTER’s, and PESTEL study.

