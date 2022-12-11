Worldwide Consumption of Adult Diapers Is Forecasted To Increase At A CAGR of 5.5% Over 2032

Worldwide consumption of adult diapers is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032). As a result, the global adult diapers market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 30.56 billion by 2032, up from US$ 17.89 billion in 2022.

Sales of disposable diapers are anticipated to increase at a significant rate over the coming years attributed to their improved retention and fluid absorption characteristics.

The elderly care market is inundated with a variety of products and adult diapers are one of them. Meant to tackle the problem of incontinence in the elderly, those are seeing high uptake on account of two reasons – a rising population of the elderly and growing awareness about the usefulness of products. This has provided a significant boost to the global adult diapers market.

Competitive Landscape

Adult diaper manufacturers are concentrating on creating bio-degradable and eco-friendly adult diapers. To broaden the range of products, they are also aiming for creative designs, materials, and functionalities.

Some cloth diaper providers are working with online platforms and social media influencers to enhance their customer base and brand value.

For instance :

In 2021, NorthShore Care Supply, a top supplier of adult diapers, unveiled its expansion in Canada. To boost its profitability, the business is locating its operation in Canada and partnering with direct-to-home suppliers such as Healthwick Canada and AgeComfort.

Key Companies Profiled:

Ontex Group

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Essity AB

Daio Paper Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Covidien Company

DSG International Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Adult Diapers Industry Research

Adult Diapers Market by Product : Reusable Diapers Disposable Diapers

Adult Diapers Market by End User : Male Adult Diapers Female Adult Diapers Unisex Adult Diapers

Adult Diapers Market by Sales Channel : Wholesalers Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drug Stores Specialty Outlets Online Channels Others

Adult Diapers Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Adult Diapers Market report include:

How the market for Adult Diapers has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Adult Diapers on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Adult Diapers?

Why the consumption of Adult Diapers highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

