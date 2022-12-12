Global Choline Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR of 6.5% Over 2032

The global choline market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the 2022-2032 forecast period. Worldwide sales of choline are expected to reach a market value of US$ 3.21 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.71 billion in 2022.

Demand for choline chloride is expected to increase at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing requirement in the poultry industry, increased intake of human nutrition supplements, and growing concerns about the quality of meat and increasing livestock diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Major firms are concentrating on establishing joint ventures to drive their market share in new applications. To meet the rising demand around the world, significant expenditure is made on expanding product lines. While small companies tend to be more regional in scope, big market players are focusing on expanding their worldwide geographic reach.

For instance :

In 2020, Jubilant Biosys Limited merged with Jubilant Chemsys Limited to become Jubilant Biosys Limited, which is the subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

In 2021, BASF SE completed the acquisition of the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Zuid from Vattenfall with the purchase of 49.5% stake.

Key Companies Profiled:

BASF SE

Hebei Dayang Animal Healthcare Foods

Balchem

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

Be-Long Corporation

GHW International

Impextraco NV

ViaCholine

JJ Choline Limited

Hangzhou Donglou Bio-nutrient

Key Segments Covered in Choline Industry Research

By Product : Choline Chloride Choline Bitartrate Choline Esters Phosphocholine Phosphatidylecholine Others

By Application : Supplements Animal Feed Infant Formula Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Choline Market report include:

How the market for Choline has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Choline on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Choline?

Why the consumption of Choline highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Choline market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Choline market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Choline market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Choline market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Choline market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Choline market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Choline market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Choline market. Leverage: The Choline market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Choline market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Choline market.

