Global Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR of 4.7% by 2032

The global vinyl acetate monomers market is valued at US$ 8.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 13.9 billion by the end of 2032.

Polyvinyl acetate dominated the global market with 42.6% market share in 2021.

Vinyl acetate monomers possess properties such as adhesiveness, optical clarity, and fiber foaming. Because of these properties, they find use in applications such as polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and ethylene vinyl acetate.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of vinyl acetate monomers are looking to increase their production to meet the growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, packaging, textiles, and cosmetics. Manufacturers are also looking to enter untapped markets through mergers and acquisitions.

In March 2021, Celanese Corporation increased its production capacity of vinyl acetate monomers and acetic anhydride at its Nanjing site.

In 2019, Dow Chemicals announced the production of multiple intermediates in Freeport, Texas City, Louisiana, and Louisville. These products include vinyl acetate monomers, methyl methacrylate, and glacier methacrylic acid.

Key Companies Profiled:

LyondellBasell Industries

Celanese Corporation

The Dow Chemicals

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

ShinEtsu

Wacker Chemie AG

Dairen Chemical Corp

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Sipchem

Segmentation of Vinyl Acetate Monomers Industry Survey

By Purity : 99% & Above <99%

By Application : Polyvinyl Alcohol Polyvinyl Acetate Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

By End-use Industry : Packaging Construction Textiles Cosmetics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market report include:

How the market for Vinyl Acetate Monomers has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Vinyl Acetate Monomers on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Vinyl Acetate Monomers?

Why the consumption of Vinyl Acetate Monomers highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

