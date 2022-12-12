High-k and CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

High-k and CVD ALD Metal Precursors Industry Overview

The global High-K and CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market size is projected to reach USD 761.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The trend of miniaturization of semiconductor and electronic devices and the need for enhancing their performance is expected to drive the market growth.

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is the subclass of the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) process, which is used to manufacture thin films. The ALD method is used for depositing multi-component thin films by co-injecting precursors, such as Hf and Si, for forming a single-layer homogenous film used in several applications, such as self-aligned patterning, 3D NAND, and FinFET. The ALD process can create metal as well as dielectric films based on the precursor requirements.

Insulator materials with high dielectric constant (k) play a vital role in modern semiconductor devices and are used for insulating gates from channels in transistors and decoupling filter capacitors to protect microcircuits from unwanted noise. They are also used in the capacitors that store memory bits in DRAM. Moreover, high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors play a crucial role in Very-Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) technology and scaling of semiconductor devices to 10 nm and beyond nodes. High-k insulators are required to maintain the capacitance of smaller semiconductor devices.

High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global high-k and CVD ALD metal precursors market based on technology and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Interconnect, Capacitors, and Gates

The interconnect segment accounted for largest market share in 2020 and was valued at USD 232.5 million.

Interconnect is a fabrication technique that uses Copper (Cu) or Aluminum (Al) for patterning metals and introducing barrier metal layers to protect the Silicon (Si) from potential damage in an Integrated Circuit (IC).

The gate segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4 % from 2021 to 2028.

High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The prominent companies in this market include Air Liquide; Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.; Praxair; Merck KGaA; and Dow Chemical. Most of these companies are using acquisition and partnership strategies to expand their footprint in the global market. For instance, in November 2015, Merck KGaA acquired Sigma-Aldrich to invest in the life science business and strengthen its portfolio of sterility testing products. After the acquisition, SAFC Hitech business was combined with Merck’s Performance Materials business and was expected to function as a part of its Integrated Circuits business unit. Beneq, an ALD equipment and thin-film coating services provider, formed a strategic partnership agreement with The Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) to use the ALD technique in printed electronics applications.

Some prominent players in the global High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors market include:

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Praxair

Linde

Dow Chemical

Order a free sample PDF of the High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter