Roaming Tariff Market Size to Reach USD 100.93 Billion by 2028 | Trends and Forecast Report

Roaming Tariff Industry Overview

The global Roaming Tariff Market size is expected to reach USD 100.93 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Adopting roaming analytics and expanding VoLTE networks worldwide is anticipated to favor market growth. The growing inclination of telecom service providers to rollout 5G services is presumed to pave the way for market growth over the forecast period. In recent times, Blockchain has started making in-roads into the roaming industry. Blockchain gives clear visibility into users’ activities on a network. This helps carriers or communication service providers in payment reconciliation and keeps track of any fraudulent activity. Recently, companies, such as Telefonica SA, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Vodafone Group Plc, have also shown interest in integrating Blockchain in their business operation.

In 2020, COVID-19 disrupted the market, primarily due to the international travel restrictions and lockdown imposed across several countries that resulted in a shortfall in international roaming revenue. This trend is anticipated to continue in 2021, with the virus making a resurgence with a new variant and prospects of a lockdown back on cards in several nations. To mitigate the losses incurred, operators began to focus on diversifying revenue streams by capitalizing on video conferencing and OTT services while exploring new opportunities to generate long-term prospects. Carriers are expected to offset the declining revenue by emphasizing new services.

Roaming Tariff Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global roaming tariff market on the basis of roaming type, distribution channel, service, and region:

Based on the Roaming Type Insights, the market is segmented into National and International

The international roaming segment held the largest market share of over 77% in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The segment’s high growth rate is ascribed to the flourishing international tourism industry, which is expected to record healthy growth post-pandemic.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Retail Roaming and Wholesale Roaming

The wholesale roaming segment held the largest revenue share of more than 73% in 2020 and is projected to expand further at the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028.

The retail roaming segment is also estimated to have significant growth over the coming years.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Voice, SMS, and Data

The data segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 67% in 2020.

The increasing popularity of the Over-The-top (OTT) platform mobile applications is expected to upkeep the segment growth over the forecast period.

Roaming Tariff Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of few companies that dominate in a particular region. Several companies have a strong foothold in a particular country or region and enjoy the majority of the market share in that specific geography. To continue their dominance in the region, such companies adopt strategies that help them stay ahead in the competition.

Some prominent players in the global Roaming Tariff market include:

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

China Mobile Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

T-Mobile

Telefonica SA

Vodafone Group plc

Verizon Communications Inc.

