Intravenous Equipment Market Is Expand At A CAGR of 5.6% by 2027

The global intravenous equipment market is valued at US$ 12.3 billion and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 16.1 billion by 2027.

Sales of securement devices are anticipated to increase faster at a CAGR of 6.6% during the next five years as governments across nations are promoting the use of these devices.

Several portable IV machines are also available in the market, they are very helpful during any medical emergency. Small, battery-operated devices called portable infusion pumps are worn by an ambulatory person during a medical emergency. These pumps are connected to a needle or a catheter and are intended to dispense a certain medication continuously or intermittently.

Competitive Landscape

The market’s major players are concentrating on integrating IV equipment such as IV infusion pumps with EHR technology.

Manufacturers of intravenous equipment are concentrating on leading economies to expand their market presence globally in light of the rapid growth in the healthcare sector.

A privately-owned company with its headquarters in Salamanca, Spain, Cytognos specializes in flow cytometry technologies for the diagnosis of blood cancer, detection of minimal residual disease, & immune monitoring study for blood disorders. In February 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced its acquisition of Cytognos.

Key Companies Profiled:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Smiths Medical

ICU Medical, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Moog, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Intravenous Equipment Industry Research Segmentation

By Product : IV Catheters Securement Devices Administration Sets Infusion Sets Drip Chambers Others

End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Care Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Intravenous Equipment Market report include:

How the market for Intravenous Equipment has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Intravenous Equipment on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Intravenous Equipment?

Why the consumption of Intravenous Equipment highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Intravenous Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Intravenous Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Intravenous Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Intravenous Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Intravenous Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Intravenous Equipment market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Intravenous Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Intravenous Equipment market. Leverage: The Intravenous Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Intravenous Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Intravenous Equipment market.

