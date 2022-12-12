Gas Chromatography Market Currently Enjoys A Valuation of US$ 2.1 Billion by 2032

The global gas chromatography market currently enjoys a valuation of US$ 2.1 billion and is projected to reach US$ 3.7 billion by the end of 2032. Increment in gas chromatography machine sales is projected to be recorded at a steady 5.8% CAGR over the next ten years.

North America is anticipated to account for more than 40% of the global market share by the end of the forecast period owing to high research activity and rising use of gas chromatography techniques in several end-use industry verticals such as pharmaceuticals, environment, food & beverages, etc.

Competitive Landscape

Top gas chromatography companies are anticipated to focus on research and development of new gas chromatography-based products to strengthen their market stance.

  • In June 2022, Focussed Photonics Inc., a leading electronic manufacturing organization providing solutions for industrial and emission monitoring applications announced the launch of its new online gas chromatography analyzer. The new analyzer is distinctly different from the conventional ones and utilizes a high-precision program-controlled column cutting technology.
  • In June 2022, Agilent Technologies, a leading life sciences company headquartered in the U.S. launched an integrated solution in collaboration with Mettler Toledo International, a manufacturer of analytical instruments. The solution provides an automated liquid or gas chromatography workflow to remove calculation and transcription errors in the weighing process.

Prominent Key players of the Gas Chromatography market survey report:

  • Agilent Technologies
  • DANI Instruments S.p.A
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Restek Corporation
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • LECO Corporation
  • Perkin Elmer Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

Product InstrumentsDetectorsAuto-SamplersFraction CollectorsAccessories & Consumables
End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology IndustriesFood & Beverage IndustryOil & Gas IndustryAcademic Research InstitutesOthers

Key Segments of Gas Chromatography Industry Research

  • By Product :
    • Instruments
      • Systems
      • Auto-samplers
      • Fraction collectors
      • Detectors
    • Consumables & Accessories
      • Columns & Accessories
      • Fittings & Tubing
      • Auto-sampler Accessories
      • Flow Management & Pressure Regulator Accessories
      • Others
    • Reagents
      • Analytical Gas Chromatography Reagents
      • Bioprocess Gas Chromatography Reagents
  • By End User :
    • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
    • Academic & Research Institutes
    • Food & Beverage Companies
    • Environmental Agencies
    • Hospitals & Clinics
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

