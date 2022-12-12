Chest Tube Segment Is Expected To Outperform All Other Segments By Growing At A CAGR of 10.4% through 2032

Fact.MR Global Drainage Bottles Market Analysis report reveals that the market was valued at US$473.3 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2032. The market is expected to deliver an absolute dollar opportunity of US$640 million. The forecast market growth has exceeded the historical average of 7.9%.

The Chest Drainage segment is expected to outperform all other segments by growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the period 2022-2032.

competitive analysis

The leading companies in the global drainage bottle market are focused on bringing technological innovations to the industry through increased R&D activities. In order to grow strategically in the years to come, these companies employ a variety of techniques. Market participants often diversify their portfolio, expand their distribution network, develop new products and expand their business through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

The recent developments in the Drainage Bottles market channeled by market players are as follows:

In December 2021, PAHSCO received the 18th Golden Root Award from Taiwan Industrial Technology Promotion Association. This award was given to outstanding business representatives with “Localization and Internationalization” to highlight their outstanding contributions to Taiwan’s economy.

In June 2021, PAHSCO had donated 10,000 closed suction systems to frontline healthcare workers to help the government fight the pandemic while fulfilling its CSR duty.

In April 2021, PFM Medical introduced its new subsidiary PFM Medical Expert, which offers advice and support in all aspects of quality management, MDR compliance and clinical project management.

Profiled key companies:

B. Braun Medical Inc

hospitaltech

Jigsaw Medical, LLC

Lily Medical Corp

Medinorm Medical Technology GmbH

PFM Medical, Inc

PAHSCO

Rocket Medical plc

Sterimed Group

Market Segments Covered in the Drainage Bottles Market Analysis

through application chest drainage acceleration evacuated peritoneal drainage Urostomy/ Urine wound drainage Other Applications

According to end use Hospitals & Clinics home care care facilities Other End Uses



What makes the Fact.MR report different from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as EVOLVE (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specifically created to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the Drainage Bottles market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a specific way to provide the best research report to the market players.

Evaluate : A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Drainage Bottles Market, making it different from other reports and special.

Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities have visualized the post-COVID-19 era for the key market players to get an overview and help them to take specific steps to ensure continued growth over the forecast period.

Overcoming: The report examines points that may prove to be Achilles’ heels for the Drainage Bottles market and helps in devising strategies to overcome the obstacles that may be hampering the Drainage Bottles market growth.

Leverage: The Drainage Bottles Market can leverage certain aspects that may prove beneficial in boosting its growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points that the key stakeholders can rely on.

Verify: The research is carried out systematically to ensure the validation of all aspects covered in the report. All points are re-checked and thoroughly verified to avoid errors and fake information.

Eliminate: Last but not least, this aspect will help the major player to eliminate all the barriers standing between the growth rate and the Dehydration Bottles market.

