Global Sales of ENT Diagnostic Devices Projected to Grow at a Fair CAGR of 6.1% by 2032 | Fact.MR Study

ENT Devices Market Analysis by Product Type (Diagnostic ENT Devices [Rigid Endoscopes, Robotic Endoscopes, Flexible Endoscopes], Surgical ENT Devices [Eat Drill Burs, ENT Hand Instruments, Sinus Dilatation Devices], Hearing Aids, Implants hearing aids, nasal splints), by region – Global forecast 2022-2032

Global sales of the ENT device market in 2021 stood at USD 21.9 billion . At 6.1% , projected market growth over the period 2022-2032 is expected to be significantly higher than historical growth. The absolute opportunity dollar for the ENT device market will see an absolute opportunity of $18.5 billion.

Download a free sample copy of this report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7199

Competitive analysis

The ENT device market is a significantly competitive one where a handful of players dominate the market. Major players in the market studied include Medtronic, Acclarent, Demant A/S, Sonova, Ambu A/S., Pentax Medical, Karl Storz, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Widex, Cochlear Ltd., Sivantos, Inc., Starkey Hearing Technologies, Gn Resound A/S, Rion Co., Ltd., Welch Allyn, Atos Medical AB and Zsquare.

Recent developments in the ENT device markets are:

In March 2022 , Zsquare , a developer of high-performance single-use endoscopes, received $ 15 million in equity financing from a joint venture investment group as part of the phased rollout of its breakthrough next-generation ENT endoscope. The phased rollout will occur following federal FDA approval expected in the third quarter of 2022.

In February 2022 , Medtronic plc announced the introduction of the NuVentTM balloon, which has been approved by the FDA for the long-term treatment of chronic obstructive dysfunction of the Eustachian tube. The NuVent balloon allows for rapid treatment in the office or in the office.

In September 2021 , Acclarent announced the launch of its ENT technology, which uses artificial intelligence to streamline surgical planning and provide real-time feedback during ENT navigation procedures. The system will initially be limited to the United States The new software package contains TruSeg and TruPath for use with the TruDi navigation system and leverages a machine learning algorithm to provide reliable and efficient image-guided preoperative planning and navigation for ENT procedures , such as endoscopic sinus surgery.

Share your requirements and get customized reports:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7199

Prominent Key Players of ENT Devices Market Survey Report:

Medtronic

They would clarify

Demant A/S

Sonova

Ambu A/S

Medical Pentax

Charles Storz

Olympus Society

Richard Wolf GmbH

Widex

Coclear Ltd.

Sivantos, Inc.

Market segments covered in the ENT Devices industry analysis

By product type: Diagnostic ENT devices rigid endoscopes Flexible endoscopes Robot assisted endoscope Hearing screening device Surgical ENT devices Radiofrequency handpieces Burs for otological drill ENT hand instruments Breast dilation devices Nasal Packing Devices Hearing aids Hearing implants Nasal splints

By region: North America Latin America Europe APAC extension WHAT



Fragmentation of ENT devices by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, research and development projects, acquisitions and product launches of each player of ENT devices.

Various regulations imposed by governments on the consumption of ENT devices in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on global ENT devices.

Full access to this report is available at:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7199

The report covers the following insights and evaluations of the ENT Devices market which are useful for all the participants involved in the ENT Devices market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for ENT devices

Latest Industry analysis on the ENT Devices market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key Trends Analysis of the ENT Devices market and changing consumer preferences across major industries.

Change in demand and consumption of ENT devices of different products

Major trends emphasizing funding from key investors in a number of countries

New investment opportunities in different types of technology and products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of key ENT device players

US ENT Device Market Sales to Grow at Steady Pace, Driven by Growing Consumer Confidence and Economic Recovery

Europe’s ENT device demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as UK, France and Germany focus on ramping up growth

Questionnaire Answers in ENT Devices Market Report Include:

How has the ENT device market grown?

What is the present and future prospect of global ENT devices on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for ENT devices?

Why is the consumption of ENT devices higher in the region?

In which year is the segment expected to surpass the segment?

For more insights into Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ear-nose-throat-ent-medical-devices-manufacturers-target-applications-in-cataract–glaucoma-treatment-factmr-301262063.html

Who we are:

Market research and consultancy agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us to make their most critical decisions. While our expert consultants use the latest technology to mine hard-to-find information, we believe our USP is the trust clients place in our expertise. Covering a broad spectrum: from automotive and industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, our coverage is extensive, but we ensure that even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in the USA and in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals and we will be a capable research partner.

Contact:

21st Floor, 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583 E-

mail: sales@factmr.com