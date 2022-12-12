Global Demand For Needle Coke Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR of 3.7% by 2032

The global needle coke market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% and reach a valuation of $ 5.86 billion by the end of 2032 from $ 4.07 billion in 2022.

The United States has 91.4% of the North American market share, which is the largest market in the world, mainly due to technological advances and high consumption of needle coke by the steel industry and the aluminum.

Needle cocaine is often referred to as acicular cocaine. It is a highly crystalline petroleum coke used in the manufacture of needle coke electrodes for the aluminum and steel industries. Needle coke electrodes are valuable as they need to be replaced on a regular basis.