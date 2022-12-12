Worldwide Consumption of Ceramic Inks Is Anticipated To Increase At A High CAGR of 7.7% Over 2032

Posted on 2022-12-12

The global ceramic inks market is estimated to account for a valuation of US$ 2.34 billion in 2022. Worldwide consumption of ceramic inks is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period and end up with a market size of US$ 4.93 billion by 2032-end.

Ceramic inks for food container printing are expected to account for a market revenue of US$ 954.6 million by the end of 2032.

Increasing urbanization and industrialization across the world have resulted in a rise in construction activities, and this is predicted to drive demand for ceramic inks over the coming years. Digital printing ceramic inks are anticipated to witness higher demand than analog printing ceramic inks owing to the increasing digitization of various industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape :

Key ceramic ink manufacturers are focusing on expanding their business scope by acquiring new investments and increasing their market presence.

Ceramic ink companies are also expected to increase the launch of new products to boost their sales potential over the coming years.

  • In January 2021, a team of scientists at the University of New South Wales produced ceramic-based ink for the 3D printing of bone components. The ink is made up of calcium phosphate, and hence, can also be used to repair damaged bone tissues.
  • In December 2020, Tecglass, a leading digital glass printing supplier based in Spain, announced the launch of its new professional ink line. The JETVER HA series of inks are designed to deliver durability and precision, especially for the in-home appliance sector.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Ferro Corporation
  • Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
  • Chemische Fabriken
  • Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo
  • Torrecid
  • FRITTA
  • Dip-Tech Digital Printing Technologies Ltd.
  • Gruppo Colorobbia S.p.A.
  • Sun Chemical
  • Changsha Six Star New Material Co. Ltd.
  • KAO CHIMIGRAF SLU
  • Electronics for Imaging Inc.
  • Unico
  • Vaanix Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Ceramic Inks Industry Research

  • Ceramic Inks Market by Type :
    • Functional Ceramic Inks
    • Decorative Ceramic Inks
  • Ceramic Inks Market by Application :
    • Ceramic Tile Inks
    • Ceramic Inks for Glass Printing
    • Ceramic Inks for Food Container Printing
    • Other Applications
  • Ceramic Inks Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Ceramic Inks Market report include:

  • How the market for Ceramic Inks has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Ceramic Inks on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Ceramic Inks?
  • Why the consumption of Ceramic Inks highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Ceramic Inks market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Ceramic Inks market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Ceramic Inks market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Ceramic Inks market.
  • Leverage: The Ceramic Inks market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Ceramic Inks market.

