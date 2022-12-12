New Distribution Capability Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 012— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global New Distribution Capability Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

NDC (New Distribution Capability) is a travel industry-supported software (NDC Program) launched by way of IATA for the development and market adoption of a new XML-based information transmission standard (NDC Standard). The NDC Standard enhances the functionality of communications between airways and tour sellers and is open to any third party, intermediary, IT company, or non-IATA member to put in force and use.

NDC allows the travel enterprise to radically change the way air merchandise is retailed to corporations, amusement, and business travelers via addressing the industry’s present-day distribution limitations: product differentiation and time-to-market, get entry to full and prosperous air content, and finally, transparent shopping experience.

Global New Distribution Capability Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global new distribution capability market based on type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global New Distribution Capability Market Analysis, by Type

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Global New Distribution Capability Market Analysis, by Application

Corporations

Leisure

Business Travelers

Global New Distribution Capability Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global New Distribution Capability Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global New Distribution Capability Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies New Distribution Capability Market revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies New Distribution Capability Market revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies New Distribution Capability Market sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading New Distribution Capability Market Manufacturers –

Sabre

Air France

TTS

Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

Travelport

Air Canada

ATPCO

Aeroflot

Lufthansa

British Airways

American Airlines

Iberia

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

New Distribution Capability Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

New Distribution Capability Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

