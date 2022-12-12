Blockchain as a Service Market Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2030

Companies often use blockchain as a service because they do not have on-premises computing resources capable of hosting large-scale applications. Instead, blockchain as a service manages the physical resources; at the same time, customers receive access to a pay-as-you-go, cloud-based platform for application development without having to spend money on servers, without needing to spend time implementing machinery, or without requiring staff teams to manage physical resources.
Asset tokenization is fairly unique and does not have much overlap with software solutions outside of the blockchain world. Still, in some industries (real estate, for example), vertical solutions have emerged for managing assets with blockchain technology.
Global Blockchain as a Service Market Analysis
The report analyzes the current trends and future estimations of the global Blockchain as a Service Market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from Blockchain as a Service product sales. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The Blockchain as a Service Market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors and segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
Blockchain as a Service Market Segmentation
Global Blockchain as a Service Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)
- Supply Chain Management
- Smart Contracts
- Identity Management
- Payments
- Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management
- Others
Global Blockchain as a Service Market Segment Percentages, By Enterprise Size, 2021 (%)
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Blockchain as a Service Market Segment Percentages, By Offering, 2021 (%)
- Tools
- Services
Global Blockchain as a Service Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)
- BFSI
- FMCG
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail and eCommerce
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government and Public Sector
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Global Blockchain as a Service Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Blockchain as a Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global Blockchain as a Service Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Blockchain as Service revenue in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Blockchain as a Service revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Blockchain as a Service sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Blockchain as a Service Market Players –
- IBM
- Microsoft
- SAP
- AWS
- Oracle
- Huawei
- R3
- HPE
- Accenture
- Wipro
- Infosys
- Bitfury
- Factom
- LeewayHertz
- Altoros
- VeChain
- Salesforce
- OpenXcell
- Oodles Technologies
- Blocko
