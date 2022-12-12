Network Security Services Market is Expected to Reach ~US$ 13.56 Bn by year 2030

Global Network Security Services Market Definition

Network security services are designed to protect internal company infrastructures and connected devices from undesired access, mishandling, and attacks. Network security providers can offer a comprehensive assessment of network architecture and evaluate the security of internet and intranet connections. Providers then use this information to implement firewalls and other protective measures that are customized to meet the client’s needs. Network security providers can also help monitor device inventories and wireless access points, and provide up-to-date visibility into the overall security health of individual devices and the network as a whole.

Network security services often overlap with vulnerability assessment and threat intelligence to determine gaps and track possible security risks across a client’s network and connected devices. These services go hand-in-hand with endpoint security, application security, and other cybersecurity services to keep companies aware of threats, safe from attacks, and prepared to respond in the event of an incident. Businesses can deploy network security software and other IT security tools in lieu of or in addition to network security services to maximize protection efforts.

Global Network Security Services Market Analysis and Insights

The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global network security services market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes the impact of these factors on the growth of the market over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Network Security services products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, type, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The network security services market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Network Security Services Market Segmentation

The authors of this research report have explored the key segments: Type and Application. The report offers an in-depth breakdown of type and application segments and their sub-segments. The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This section of the report also provides sales and revenue forecast data by type and application segments based on sales, price, and revenue for the period 2018-2030. The specialists, to broaden the understanding of the users, have done value chain and raw material analysis in this section.

Global Network Security Services Market, By Deployment Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Segmental/Country/Geographical Y-o-Y Growth)

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Network Security Services Market, By Service Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Segmental/Country/Geographical Y-o-Y Growth)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Network Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Organization Size, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Segmental/Country/Geographical Y-o-Y Growth)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Network Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Segmental/Country/Geographical Y-o-Y Growth)

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

IT and Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Others

Global Network Security Services Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Million, Segmental/Country/Geographical Y-o-Y Growth)

Global Network Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Netherlands, Poland, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Qatar, Rest of MEA)

Global Network Security Services Market Players

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. They have also provided reliable sales and revenue data of the manufacturers for the period 2017-2022. With the assistance of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay abreast of the recent and upcoming developments in the business, further enabling them to make efficient choices. Mentioned below are the prime players taken into account in this research report:

Leading Network Security Services Market Players –

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab.

McAfee, LLC

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

SonicWall.com

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)