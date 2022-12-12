Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size is Expected to total US$ 61.76 billion in 2027

United States, New York, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market size is expected to be USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and reach USD 61.76 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 38.90% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Specialized silicon chips are artificial intelligence (AI) chips that implement AI technologies are used for machine learning. The global market for artificial intelligence chips is segmented according to chip size, application, vertical industry, technology, processing type, and location.

Across several verticals of business, AI helps reduce or mitigate the danger to human life. Due to the growing data volume, the need for more effective systems to solve mathematical and computational problems is becoming critical. Therefore, most of the IT industry’s leading players have focused on designing AI chips and applications. Besides, the emergence of quantum computing and increased implementation of AI chips in robotics is driving the global market’s growth for artificial intelligence chips. However, autonomous robotics robots that create and operate autonomously are expected to emerge to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Dynamics

Increased large and complex dataset drives AI requirements. Also, the need for autonomous decision-making systems has increased by converging data from various sectors, such as healthcare, banking, law, investment management, security, advertising, equity trading, defense, and financial services. Moreover, due to technological developments such as IoT and industrial initiatives such as Industry 4.0, the growing number of devices or nodes has accelerated data generation. Continuous growth in the number of Internet users worldwide is expected to further increase the overall IoT market due to developments in smart devices such as radio frequency identification (RFID) cameras, handheld computers, and barcode scanners.

Focus increasingly on the production of human-aware AI systems, the specific predictions aimed at making them human aware that designing models with the characteristics of human thought, during the advent of AI technologies. But the creation of interactive and scalable machines remains a challenge for AI machine developers. Human interference with AI techniques has been increasing. It has introduced new research problems, i.e., issues of understanding and presentation, such as interaction issues with system automation and intelligent use of crowdsourcing. The perception challenges include difficulties that AI machines face in interpreting human inputs, such as information and precise directives.

Impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market

Solutions Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) are expected to contribute significantly when reacting to the COVID19 pandemic and resolving ever-evolving challenges. Due to the epidemic’s outbreak, the current condition would inspire pharmaceutical salespeople and healthcare establishments to boost their R&D expenditure in AI, serving as the core technology to allow numerous initiatives to be taken. The insurance sector is expected to face cost-efficiency-related pressures. Using AI will help reduce operating conditions costs and, at the same time, customer satisfaction may be increased during the renewal process, claims, and other services. Due to the closing of several schools and colleges, VR / AR will assist in e-learning, for which demand would grow. Also, VR / AR can also prove beneficial for offering remote assistance because it can also prevent unnecessary journeys. The study accounts forcovid19 as a critical market contributor.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market based on chip type, application, technology, processing type, and industry vertical.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market?opt=2950

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Chip Type –

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Application –

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Robotic

Computer Vision

Network Security

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Technology –

System-On-Chip (SOC)

System-in-Package (SIP)

Multi-Chip Module

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Processing Type –

Edge

Cloud

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Industry Vertical –

Media & Advertising

BSFI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Moreover, North America is expected to represent the largest share in the global industry owing to an increase in the adoption of AI technology across various end-user industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, automobile, agriculture, banking, and marketing, along with the strong presence of industry giants and emerging AI companies in the area are key factors in North America’s growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market.

During the forecast period, the demand in the Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR. This growth can be attributed to AI services being adopted in end-user industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors in various countries such as Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea. In addition, declining AI hardware costs and growing demand to enhance customer services support APAC ‘s growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset industry.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Competitive Landscape

The global market’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipset manufacturers include NVIDIA, Intel Corporation, Xilink, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, and Qualcomm Technologies.

Other AI chipset manufacturers include IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.

The artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Regional Analysis Includes

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Target Audience