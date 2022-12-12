Corrugated and Paper Boxes Market to be worth US$ 141.54 billion by 2027

United States, New York, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global corrugated and paper boxes market size is estimated to be USD 93.79 billion in 2021, and reach USD 141.54 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Paper and paper-based packaging are vital components that serve various industries for the delivery of goods. It is considered a versatile and cost-efficient method for the transport of goods, ensuring protection to a large number of products shipped from various industries. Paperboard packaging is lightweight and is also customizable to meet customer requirements. Corrugated boxes are used as shipping containers in the food & beverages industry to deliver a range of items, owing to their several properties such as lightness, recyclability, strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

Factors Affecting the Corrugated and Paper Boxes Market over the Forecast Period

The rising e-commerce industry and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions are augmenting the growth of the corrugated and paper boxes market. E-commerce has witnessed a considerable growth in the last decade, backed by the rising internet penetration rate and the huge number of e-commerce websites.

Corrugated boxes are considered a reliable and recyclable packaging solution. Rising industrialization and establishment of the delivery and retail startup are driving the market growth across the globe. The huge demand for corrugated boxes from online food delivery platforms is further escalating the growth of the global corrugated boxes market. High installation costs of machinery and equipment affect the revenue margins in the long run, which is hampering the global corrugated boxes market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Corrugated and Paper Boxes Market

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the corrugated and paper boxes market has witnessed a rise in global sales, as people prefer doorstep delivery of food, beverages, dairy products, and others. These products come in corrugated and paper boxes packaging to avoid getting physical touch and maintain the product’s safety. Moreover, it is easily available and low in cost and can be recycled; therefore, it is much preferable over other packaging solutions, offering a huge growth to the corrugated and paper boxes market in 2020, post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global corrugated and paper boxes market study based on material, product, and application.

The corrugated and paper boxes market has been segmented based on material –

  • Paperboard
  • Adhesives
  • Inks
  • Waxes

The corrugated and paper boxes market has been segmented based on product –

  • Corrugated & Solid Fiber Boxes
  • Set-up Paperboard Boxes
  • Folding Paperboard Boxes

The corrugated and paper boxes market has been segmented based on application –

  • Food & Beverages
  • Paper & Publishing
  • Chemicals
  • Personal Care Products
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others (Consumer Goods and Electronic Goods)

Corrugated and Paper Boxes Market Regional Outlook

The corrugated and paper boxes market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global corrugated and paper boxes market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the corrugated and paper boxes market during the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Corrugated and Paper Boxes Market Competitors Includes

The corrugated and paper boxes market has a presence of a few market players across the globe. The key corrugated and paper boxes market players operating in the global market include–

  • Cascades Inc.
  • DS Smith Plc
  • Georgia-Pacific Corporation
  • Graphic Packaging International, Inc.
  • International Paper Company
  • Klabin S.A.
  • Mondi Group
  • Nine Dragons Paper (Holding) Limited
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
  • Oji Holding Corporation
  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd
  • Packaging Corporation of America
  • Rengo Co., Ltd.
  • Smurfit Kappa Group
  • WestRock.

The corrugated and paper boxes market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Corrugated and Paper Boxes Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Corrugated and Paper Boxes Market Regional Analysis Includes

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Corrugated and Paper Boxes Market Target Audience

  • Raw material suppliers
  • Packaging manufacturers
  • Traders & distributors
  • Regulatory bodies

