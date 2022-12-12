E-Commerce Packaging Market totaling over US$ 75.09 billion by 2027

United States, New York, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global e-commerce packaging market size was estimated to be USD 29.9 billion in 2021 and reach USD 75.09 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.59% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The latest development in the e-commerce market is cross-border online shopping. It has revolutionized the shopping experience due to its attractive offers and desired product availability. E-commerce is growing due to the increasing internet penetration, choice of purchasing goods is boosting packaging solutions.

Factors Affecting the E-Commerce Packaging Market over the Forecast Period

The rising awareness amongst consumers about the increasing plastic waste globally, many companies have started focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly packaging to avoid plastic packaging for their packaging. Moreover, with the growth in technological advancement, companies are developing effective strategies and eco-friendly e-commerce packaging, creating lucrative opportunities for operating the market globally.

The government has imposed strict rules and regulations over corrugated packaging and increasing concern of consumers for environmental safety on plastic packaging. However, there is a lack of growth in under-developed countries due to the low literacy rate; people focus on the traditional way of purchasing goods. This, in turn, is restricting the growth of the e-commerce packaging market.

Impact of COVID-19 on E-Commerce Packaging Market

Post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for online delivery for groceries and other household stuff has gained huge traction. The government has encouraged the e-commerce companies to act as a frontier in the COVID-19 pandemic and assist people in maintaining social distancing. Therefore, substantial growth in e-commerce packaging can be expected in 2020. Amidst the outbreak, the e-commerce companies witnessed a two-fold growth, mainly during April-June 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global e-commerce packaging market study based on material and application.

The e-commerce packaging market has been segmented based on material –

  • Protective Packaging
  • Corrugated Boxes
  • Polybags
  • Security Envelopes
  • Others

The e-commerce packaging market has been segmented based on application –

  • Apparel & Accessories
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Home Furnishing
  • Food & Beverages
  • Personal Care Products
  • Others

E-Commerce Packaging Market Regional Outlook

The e-commerce packaging market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global e-commerce packaging market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the e-commerce packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Competitors Includes –

The e-commerce packaging market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key E-Commerce Packaging players operating in the global market include –

  • Amcor Plc
  • Crawford Packaging
  • DS Smith
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • International Paper
  • Klabin S.A.
  • Lil Packaging USA
  • Mondi
  • NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd
  • Packaging Corporation of America
  • RAJAPACK Ltd
  • RENGO PACKAGING INC.
  • Roberts PolyPro, Inc.
  • Salazar Packaging, Inc.
  • SAN DIEGO PAPER BOX COMPANY
  • Sealed Air
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Spartan Paperboard
  • The Box Co-Op.

The e-commerce packaging market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

E-Commerce Packaging Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

E-Commerce Packaging Market Regional Analysis Includes

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

E-Commerce Packaging Market: Target Audience

  • E-commerce packaging manufacturers
  • E-commerce and wholesales suppliers
  • Raw material suppliers and distributors
  • Packaging manufacturers
  • Plastic, paper, and rubber packaging manufacturers
  • Government bodies and regulatory bodies
  • Traders and exporters
  • Research institutes and universities

