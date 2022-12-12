Hard Seltzer Market Is Expected To Reach USD 19.87 billion by 2027

United States, New York, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global hard seltzer market size was estimated to be USD 7.4 billion in 2021 and reach USD 19.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.87% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Hard seltzer drink is a highball drink containing carbonated water, alcohol, and fruits flavor. There are a variety of flavors of hard seltzer available in the market. The hard seltzer market got a boost after being getting advertised in movies and songs. Its demand increased with the increasing number of clubs and pubs across the globe.

Factors Affecting the Hard Seltzer Market Over the Forecast Period

In gluten-free beverages, people find hard seltzer beneficial for their health, especially individuals dealing with celiac disease or allergies. Also, it has been proved beneficial for people who are facing inflammatory diseases. Therefore, with the rise in unhealthy dietary habits, the consumption of hard seltzer is increasing to cure such health issues.

The hard seltzer has a variety of flavors that attracts the customer to choose their preferred flavor and enjoy it as it has low alcohol volume, which in turn, is augmenting the hard seltzer market across the globe. However, the availability of alcohol content restricts the hard seltzer, and higher customs duties and excise duties will hamper the growth of the hard seltzer market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Hard Seltzer Market

The continuous COVID-19 outbreak has unfavorably influenced the hard seltzer market, with assembling tasks incidentally suspended across significant assembling center points, prompting a considerable log jam in the creation. Many countries are practicing lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, which is the biggest challenge for the hard seltzer manufactures and dealers to outspread their business in untapped regions.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global hard seltzer market study based on ABV content, distribution channel, and packaging.

The hard seltzer market has been segmented based on ABV content –

Less than 5%

More than 5%

The hard seltzer market has been segmented based on distribution channel –

On-Trade

Off-Trade

The hard seltzer market has been segmented based on the packaging –

Metal Cans

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Hard Seltzer Market Regional Outlook

The hard seltzer market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in the global hard seltzer market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the hard seltzer market during the forecast period owing to the rising production of alcoholic beverages and cold drinks, which further widely exports worldwide. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally due to rising investments from leading companies to meet the alcohol packaging demand in the coming years.

Key Global Hard Seltzer Market Competitors Includes

The hard seltzer market has a presence of a wide number of market players across the globe. The key hard seltzer players operating in the global market include –

The hard seltzer market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Hard Seltzer Market Regional Analysis Includes

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Hard Seltzer Market: Target Audience