Microbiome Skincare Market will reach at a CAGR of 7.2%

United States, New York, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global microbiome skincare market size is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The microbiome skincare or skin flora products are usually a unique collection of microbes, such as fungi, bacteria, and protozoa. The rising trend for probiotic and fermented ingredients-based skincare products in developed economies, such as the US, is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Microbiome Skincare Market over the Forecast Period

The demand for microbiome skincare products is growing in the treatment of the skin problems, such as eczema, rosacea acne, rashes, or psoriasis. Rising consciousness among people regarding facial aesthetics, along with the rising geriatric population, is leading to the rise in the global demand for the microbiome skincare market.

Increasing environmental stressors, pollution from increasing urbanization, and a sedentary lifestyle lead to the rise in skincare problems, which is offering growth to the microbiome skincare market across the globe. However, the lack of awareness and high price point of microbiome skincare products are certain factors that will affect the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Microbiome Skincare Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the microbiome skincare market. The imposition of lockdown across the developed and emerging nations, such as the UK, India, and France, has increased the demand for personal care products. The consciousness among the people regarding facial aesthetics increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to drive the demand for microbiome skincare products across the globe.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global microbiome skincare market study based on type, application, gender, and end-user.

The microbiome skincare market has been segmented based on type –

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Others

The microbiome skincare market has been segmented based on application –

Eczema

Psoriasis

Acne

Anti-Aging

Others

The microbiome skincare market has been segmented based on distribution channel –

Online Retailers

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

The microbiome skincare market has been segmented based on gender –

Female

Male

Microbiome Skincare Market Regional Outlook

The microbiome skincare market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global microbiome skincare market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries are key countries with maximum sales in the domestic market over the coming years. In addition, the growing consumer affordability and readiness to pay for premium natural skincare products coupled with a high population ratio are the main factors driving the regional demand. This is further estimated to enhance the Asia Pacific market share in the global market during the forecast period.

Key Global Microbiome Skincare Market Competitors Includes

The microbiome skincare market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players in the developed and emerging economies, such as the US, China, and India. The key microbiome skincare players operating in the global market include –

AmorePacific (Illiyoon)

Annemarie Boerlind

Aurelia

Bebe&Bella

Bioelements

Black Paint

Burt’s Bees

Clinique

Dr. G

Elizabeth Arden

Eminence

Esse Probiotic Skincare

Galline

Glowbiotics

Hanmi Pharmaceutical (Clair Therapy)

ibiotics

Ildong Pharmaceutical (First Lab)

Interpharma Group

Joyme

La Roche-Posay.

The microbiome skincare market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.