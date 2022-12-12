Silent Heart Attack Market, Reaching at a CAGR of 6.7%

United States, New York, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global silent heart attack market size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2021-2027). A silent heart attack, also known as silent ischemia, is a heart attack with few unrecognized or no symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pain. It is usually caused due to smoking, excess weight, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and others. A silent heart attack accounts for 45% of heart attacks, and men are more prone to them than women, as per Harvard Health.

Factors Affecting the Silent Heart Attack Industry over the Forecast Period

The growth of silent heart attacks in the global market is driven by factors such as changing lifestyles, and workplace stress, leading to the rise in cardiovascular diseases, offering growth to the silent heart attack market. Moreover, the government also provides financial aids and initiatives to develop and promote medical devices for cardiovascular diseases in the healthcare sector, which drives the market dynamics of a silent heart attack.

However, the high cost of diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and lack of trained healthcare professionals may restrain the global market’s growth of silent heart attacks over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Silent Heart Attack Market

The COVID-19 has pushed up the sales of silent heart attack drugs. As per Escardio, the severe COVID-19 infection is related to cardiac arrhythmia and myocardial damage, owing to which the demand for silent heart attack drugs has increased significantly. Therefore, considerable growth in the market value of silent heart attack can be expected in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global silent heart attack market study based on diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

The silent heart attack market has been segmented based on diagnosis –

Cardiac Computerized Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Electrocardiogram

Echocardiogram

Blood Tests

Others

The silent heart attack market has been segmented based on treatment –

Medications

Angioplasty

Bypass Surgery

Others

The silent heart attack market has been segmented based on the end user –

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Silent Heart Attack Market Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global silent heart attack market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the silent heart attack market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the region’s increasing obese & diabetic population. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period owing to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Global Silent Heart Attack Market Competitors Includes

The silent heart attack market has a presence of a few small players across the globe. The vital silent heart attack market manufacturers operating in the global market are–

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Bionet Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Merck & Co., Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Schiller AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

United Therapeutics

Welch Allyn.

The silent heart attack market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Silent Heart Attack Market Regional Analysis Includes

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

