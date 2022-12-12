Transportation and Security Systems Market is Expected to Reach ~US$ 75.54 billion in 2027

United States, New York, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global transportation and security system market is expected to be USD 41.5 billion in 2021 and reach USD 75.54 billion in 2027, register a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2027. The railway sector development is gaining traction around the globe, supported by adequate and timely tasks and a smooth infrastructure for transport. Moreover, the trend for innovation in transport security is used in various industry segments for the well-being of goods or individuals while traveling. These factors would expand the global Transportation and Security System market over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Transportation and Security System Market over the Forecast Period

The need for public safety and significant infrastructural development are the key driving factors of the global Transportation and Security System market. Market growth is also boosted by a higher return on investment (ROI) from increased protection and security.

Along with new emerging technologies and their video monitoring and screening developments, business continuity techniques offer lucrative opportunities for the global Transportation and Security System market.

Passenger inconvenience is a major restraint for the global market

Passenger inconvenience and high infrastructure investment costs of the technology are the significant limitations of the worldwide Transportation and Security System market.

Differences in government regulatory policies and testing new and emerging technologies are hindering market growth.

Problems associated with security applications implementation in all forms of transportation impede the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Transportation and Security Systems Market:

The global impacts of the COVID-19 are significantly affecting the Transportation and Security System market. COVID-19 is projected to influence the supply chain and product demand dramatically. Besides, changes in consumer purchasing behavior due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic may have significant consequences for the near future growth of the industry.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global transportation and security system market based on transportation mode, system type, application, and transportation technology.

Based on the transportation mode, the transportation and security system market has been segmented into –

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Seaways

Based on the system type, the transportation and security system market has been segmented into –

Access Control

Surveillance

Fire Safety

Scanning

Based on the application, the transportation and security system market has been segmented into –

Passenger & Baggage Screening System

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Nuclear & Radiological Detection

Video Surveillance

Cargo Inspection System

Fire Safety & Detection System

Others

Based on transportation technology, the transportation and security system market has been segmented into –

Bottled Liquid Scanners (BLS)

Biometrics

Explosive Detection System (EDS)

Explosive Trace Detection (ETD)

Transportation and Security Systems Market Regional Outlook

The global transportation and security system market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. North America has the largest share of the global Transportation and Security System market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Growing consciousness towards transportation safety and greater attention on passenger safety are the key factors driving the market growth in the region. In addition, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and, over the forecast period, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the global market.

Key Global Transportation and Security Systems Market Competitors Includes

The global transportation and security system market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. Companies need high capital investments and technical expertise to enhance their market position in the global market. Such market players are highly focused on the investments towards the market expansion and product development during the forecast period. The key players operating in the global Transportation and Security system market include –

Safran Group

Rapiscan Systems Limited

Saab AB

ABB Limited

Smith’s Group PLC

Orbcomm Incorporated

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L-3 Technologies Incorporated

Kapsch Group

Honeywell International Incorporated

Alstom S.A.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

The transportation and security system market report provide a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Transportation and Security Systems Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Transportation and Security Systems Market Regional Analysis Includes

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Transportation and Security Systems Market Target Audience