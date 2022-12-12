Vacuum Iron Machine Market, Reaching at a CAGR of 4.78%

United States, New York, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global vacuum iron market size is expected to project a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Increasing professionalism, people are more focusing on well-ironed clothes and styling. Good ironed dressing is a high demand in a national or multi-national company. The market is expected to propel at a considerable growth rate in the commercial end-use application over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Vacuum Iron Machine Market over the Forecast Period

A rising number of enterprises have increased the number of employees, showcasing professionalism; therefore, the demand for vacuum iron clothes is increasing, raising the market value of the vacuum iron machine across the globe.

With increasing professionalism amongst the individuals, ironing services have got popular, as their easy availability and affordability are expected to remain the favorable factor of the vacuum iron machine market.

The government imposes strict rules and regulations on the use of toxic chemicals for clothes for the health and hygiene of an individual, which will affect the growth of the vacuum iron machine market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Vacuum Iron Machine Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global vacuum iron machine market. The lockdown in the developed and emerging economies, such as India, UK, France, and Italy, has led to a decrease in the demand for ironed clothes. The companies have implemented the ‘work from home strategy, which has declined the need for the ironed clothes, which has declined the growth of the vacuum iron machine market in 2020 and over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global vacuum iron machine market study based on function, sales channel, and end-user.

The vacuum iron machine market has been segmented based on function –

  • Automatic
  • Semi-Automatic

The vacuum iron machine market has been segmented based on the sales channel –

  • Online
  • Offline

The vacuum iron machine market has been segmented based on end-user –

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Vacuum Iron Machine Market Regional Outlook

The vacuum iron machine market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global vacuum iron machine market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Moreover, Europe is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Vacuum Iron Machine Market Competitors Includes

The vacuum iron machine market has a presence of a few small players across the globe. The key vacuum iron machine players operating in the global market include –

  • AIXTRON SE
  • Applied Materials, Inc.
  • BOBST
  • Buhler Leybold Optics
  • CVD Equipment Corporation
  • Denton Vacuum, LLC
  • Dongguan Huicheng Vacuum Technology Co.
  • Hanil Vacuum Co., Ltd.
  • IHI Hauzer B.V.
  • Lung Pien Vacuum Industry Co. Ltd
  • Mustang Vacuum Systems
  • Oerlikon Balzers
  • Optorun Co. Ltd
  • Shincron Co. Ltd
  • ULVAC Technology Inc.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc.
  • VON ARDENNE GmbH
  • Xiangtan Hongda Vacuum Equipment Co. Ltd.

The vacuum iron machine market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Vacuum Iron Machine Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Vacuum Iron Machine Market Regional Analysis Includes

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Vacuum Iron Machine Market Target Audience

  • Vacuum iron machine manufacturers
  • Electric and steel iron manufacturers
  • Electric and steel iron suppliers and distributors
  • Research institutes and technology providers
  • Government organizations

