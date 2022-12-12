Payment Card Issuance Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030

This type of software should not be confused with solutions used to create an ID and access cards, or gift cards. Payment card issuance software integrates with accounting software and expense management software for businesses and with core banking software for financial institutions.
Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Analysis
The report analyzes the current trends and future estimations of the global payment card issuance software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the vendors operating in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors’ impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of payment card issuance software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The payment card issuance software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
Payment Card Issuance Software Market Segmentation
Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Segment Percentages, By product, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premises
Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Segment Percentages, By applications, 2021 (%)
- Bank
- Financial institution
- Others
Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global Payment Card Issuance Software Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Payment Card Issuance Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Payment Card Issuance Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Payment Card Issuance Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Payment Card Issuance Software Market Players –
- Bento Technologies
- Pleo
- ACI Worldwide
- BankWorld
- TAS Group
- SAP
- Harland Clarke
- Matica Technologies AG
- CoreCard Software
- Entrust
- Clai Payments
- Expensemate
- Galileo Financial Technologies
- HST
- Marqeta
- Nium
- Hightech Payment Systems
- MagTek
- Silverlake Symmetri
- NBS Technologies
- Stripe
- TietoEVRY
- OpenWay
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Payment Card Issuance Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
