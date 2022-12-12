Baby Powder Market Anticipated to Grow at Much Faster Rate in Upcoming Years

Baby Powder Industry Overview

The global baby powder market size is expected to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Asian countries are witnessing stable demand for baby care products. Countries, such as India, Cambodia, and Malaysia have high birth rates. Also, a rise in the number of pregnancies during the lockdown has increased the demand for baby care products in the region.

Baby Powder Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby powder market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Talc-based and Talc-free

The talc-free segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 75% in 2020 due to the high demand for organic baby care products. Cornstarch-based baby powders have a high demand as several consumers are opting for natural ingredients. The use of cornstarch acts as a carrier for active ingredients to penetrate the skin, thereby providing nourishment to the baby’s skin.

Several businesses in the industry are launching innovative products in the organic category. Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. launched “Baby Cream to Powder”, a product, which is an alternative to talc-based powders. Companies in the market are providing products composed of cornstarch and essential oils, such as lavender, almond, and olive oils, for improved skin nourishment. Also, more than 170 groups from 51 countries are calling against the usage of talc-based powders, thereby boosting the demand for natural ingredients.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 82.1% in 2020. The availability of a wide range of personal care products, such as cosmetics and foods, under a single retail store offers convenience to the consumers.

Baby powder is also increasingly sold in medical and local grocery stores. Several key players in the market offer baby care products based on their relevance. In Europe, Johnson & Johnson invested close to 33 million for the construction of a distribution center, and the opening of the center has streamlined the distribution network in the region.

Baby Powder Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product, the global market has been categorized into talc-based and talc-free

The talc-free segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high demand for the cornstarch-based products

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020

This growth can be credited to the availability of a wide range of personal care products, such as cosmetics and foods, under a single retail store

In 2020, Asia Pacific was the leading regional market owing to the increased per capita expenditure on baby care products, such as diapers and baby food

Baby Powder Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of several established players. Companies in the market are increasingly focusing on launching new products made with cornstarch and other essential oils owing to the high demand for organic personal care products.

Some of the key players in the global baby powder market are:

Johnson & Johnson

Pigeon Corp.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

KCWW

