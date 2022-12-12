Foot Mask Market2028 : This Report Explains How This Industry Will Witness Comprehensive Growth

Foot Mask Industry Overview

The global foot mask market size is expected to reach USD 679.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The availability of e-commerce retail channels has allowed consumers to browse through a plethora of several brands without having to visit offline stores. Key players in the industry are adopting the digital route to advertise their products. Social media channels, such as Instagram and TikTok, influence consumers’ purchasing decisions as these channels provide reviews and help in educating consumers.

The pandemic has increased consumer engagement through the use of social media and beauty retail channels. The rising demand for body wash, masks, and other exfoliation products has compelled companies to launch DIY skincare kits and subscription boxes. In addition, the pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for products, such as foot creams & masks and hand creams.

Foot Mask Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global foot mask market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Exfoliation and Whitening & Moisturizing

The exfoliation foot peel segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 62% in 2020 owing to the growing concerns over dry feet and rising demand for personal care The acids present in exfoliating foot masks help in peeling the layer of dead cells on the skin. The global pandemic and quarantine rules have resulted in an increased demand for foot mask peels as beauty salons for temporarily shut. Exfoliating peel masks provide a pain-free method to achieve smooth feet.

Companies in the market are introducing foot masks, which help in moisturizing and exfoliating feet. Several natural exfoliating products, such as oat fiber and lactic acid, are being increasingly used in product formulations due to high their demand. For instance, brands, such as Adwin, are offering foot masks and peels enriched with aloe vera and fruit extracts.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 61% in 2020. Distribution channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, beauty retail stores, and drug stores, offer consumers a wide range of products from cosmetic, food, and beauty products. The inclusivity provided the offline channels help in catering to a wide consumer base. The offline channels also offer aftersales services to consumers, which is driving the segment growth.

On the other hand, the online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Consumers in the market are adopting online retail channels for purchasing skincare and makeup products. Online retail channels provide customer reviews and high engagement, which is attracting consumers to online e-commerce platforms.

Foot Mask Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The players in the industry face high competition owing to the growing consumer base for foot care products. Companies are focusing on product innovations and partnerships with social media channels to secure a significant market share in the industry.

Some of the prominent players in the global foot mask market include:

Baby Foot

Barefoot Scientist

Sephora USA, Inc.

Rare Beauty Brands, Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Earth Therapeutics

TONYMOLY

Karuna Skin LLC

ADWIN

