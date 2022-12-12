Pressure Relief Mattress Market Growth Factors, Top Venders and Forecast Till 2028

Pressure Relief Mattress Industry Overview

The global pressure relief mattress market size is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The global market is predominantly driven by the increasing orthopedic diseases, increasing prevalence of obesity among children, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness regarding the prevention of pressure injuries. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in 2017-2018, the prevalence of childhood obesity was recorded over 19% in the U.S.

Pressure Relief Mattress Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pressure relief mattress market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Solid-filled Mattress, Air-filled Mattress, and Fluid-filled Mattress

The air-filled mattress segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. The segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in terms of revenue. Air-filled mattresses are one of the most used mattresses for the prevention of pressure sores. The pressure is distributed over larger areas, which creates a better interface.

Air mattresses typically have alternating cells that allow a part of the body to be in contact with the mattress at a time. Alternating cell pressure relief mattresses are generally recommended for Grade 3 and Grade 4 ulcers. Governments of various nations have taken the issue of pressure injuries into significant consideration and are trying to keep up with the quality of hospitals around. According to the CEO of Bruin Biometrics LLC (a medical technology company), in the U.S., over 2.5 million people acquire pressure injury or pressure ulcers every year. Air filled-mattresses are expected to curb this.

The solid-filled mattress segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2020. Solid-filled mattresses are usually static mattresses made-up of foam or fiber. Some foam mattresses such as memory foam mattresses are helpful in preventing pressure injuries. In the solid-filled mattress, the foam remains in the static position and relieves pressure by equally distributing load at steady low pressure.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Direct Sales and Indirect Sales

The indirect sales segment held the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. The indirect sales channel includes distributors, retail stores, and third-party e-commerce Buyers usually buy these products through third-party stores, distributors, and online platforms owing to their convenience and easy availability. The companies operating in the market can set up ties with third-party distributors and retail stores to increase their sales.

Buyers usually buy these products through third-party stores, distributors, and online platforms owing to their convenience and easy availability. The companies operating in the market can set up ties with third-party distributors and retail stores to increase their sales. The direct sales segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The direct sales channel eliminates the meddling of any third-party distributor as the products are directly shipped to the customers. The manufacturers can directly sell their products through an online or offline platform. Moreover, the firms or organizations that use direct channels require their logistics and transport vehicles.

Pressure Relief Mattress Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly concentrated. Few major companies accounted for over 60% share in the market in 2020. The players operating in the market offer a wide range of products including air-filled mattresses, gel-filled mattresses, water-filled mattresses, and hybrid air-foam-filled mattresses. The competition among players is based on numerous parameters including quality, product offerings, innovation, corporate reputation, and price.

Some prominent players in the global pressure relief mattress market include:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Stryker

Abecca

ADL GmbH

Arjo

Span America

FazziniSrl

Lifeline Corporation

Talley Group Ltd.

Linet

Apex Medical Corp.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Malvestio Spa

Permobil

Carilex Medical

Rober Limited

EHOB

Benmor Medical

Lloyds Pharmacy Limited

