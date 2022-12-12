North America Food Service Disposable Market Growth Factors, Technologies, Trends And Forecast 2028

North America Food Service Disposable Industry Overview

The North America food service disposable market size is expected to reach USD 31.36 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2028. The strong penetration of quick service restaurants (QSRs), coupled with the rising popularity of online food delivery services, is primarily driving the North American market.



North America Food Service Disposable Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America food service disposable market on the basis of material, packaging type, application, distribution channel, and country:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Fiber-based, Others

The plastic segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 50.0% in 2020. Plasticshave been the most preferred choice of material in the food packaging Their characteristics such as low cost, ease of use, lightness, temperature resistance, and abundant availability have propelled their usage in the food service disposables market. Plastics are used for the manufacturing of various products such as plates, bowls, cups, trays, cutlery, and food containers. The plastics segment of food service disposables market is further bifurcated into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and others.

In the plastic material segment, polypropylene (PP) led the market in 2020. PP is majorly used when heat resistance is needed. PET is another commonly used plastic material in the production of food service disposables. PET provides excellent resistance to heat and chemicals. Moreover, its impermeability to gas, impact resistance, and transparency make it a lucrative material option for food service disposable. The growing trend of the usage of recyclable products has propelled the demand for paper and paperboard-based food service disposables across the region.

Based on the Packaging Type Insights, the market is segmented into Platers, Cups & Lids, Trays & Containers, Bowls, Bags, Boxes & Cartons, Cutlery, Others

The trays and containers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 25.0% in 2020. The trays and containers are commonly made of plastics, paperboard, and metals, such as aluminum. Disposable trays reduce the risk of cross-contamination, hence are witnessing high demand to prevent the spread of coronavirus in North America.

The cups and lids segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Cups and lids are offered in various styles, sizes, and colors in various materials such as paper, plastic, and foam. However, consumers in the North American region are consciously accepting and promoting sustainable products such as paper cups due to the availability of various types of cups.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food Service, Online, and Institutional

In 2020, the food service segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 45.0% in the North American market. The segment is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The dynamics of the food service segments are changing at a high pace, which is expected to impact the food service disposables market favorably owing to the increasing demand for takeaways and online delivery.

favorably owing to the increasing demand for takeaways and online delivery. The popularity of online food delivery is continuing to grow and in recent years, it has witnessed exponential growth owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has positively impacted the online food delivery sector. Convenience is one of the important drivers of the increasing popularity of online food delivery. Food service providers are focusing on maximizing consumer experience, wherein food packaging plays the most important role.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The companies are continuously involved in the R&D activities for sustainable packaging solutions owing to the rising concerns associated with the exponential increase in the use of disposables across the food industry.

Some prominent players in the North America food service disposable market include:

Graphic Packaging International LLC

Sonoco Products Company

Sabert Corp.

Genpak LLC

Pactiv LLC

Interplast Group

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Carlisle FoodService Products

GreenGood USA

Georgia-Pacific LLC

